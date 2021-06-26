U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan May Push Some Militants to Kashmir: Indian Army





Image Source: AP The military has said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan could push some militants into Kashmir, but security forces are ready to handle any situation. The military has said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan could push some militants into Kashmir, but security forces are ready to handle any situation. Lieutenant General Davendra Pratap Pandey, Gorin of the 15th Corps based in Srinagar, made the remarks while speaking to reporters Friday on the outskirts of a passing parade at the JAKLI regiment headquarters here. “Some people who are in love with the so-called Azadi should think about what the situation is beyond the LoC and on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. What happened 30 years ago caused great concern for the people of Kashmir. Yes, there is a possibility that “US forces withdrawing from Afghanistan may push some militants into Kashmir, but the situation is not what it was 30 years ago,” he said. “We are fully prepared and prepared to break all bids and face any challenge whether in the LoC or in the back zone.” He said that for the Army the first priority is always conventional training, then operations against the insurgency or operations against infiltration. “Wherever the police need us for any kind of operation we are joining them. Ceasefire or non-ceasefire, our eyes are on our enemy. We are ready to face any disaster whether in the LoC or inland. At any level. effectively “. Speaking of recent weapons induction, GoC said it was a normal process that is part of the annual turnover. He added, however, that “given the Chinese situation in the LAC, a balance of power is being maintained.” He said earlier under narco-modules, only money would come, but now medicines are also coming. “Jammu and Kashmir police are dealing with narco-infiltration very effectively and many drugs have been seized. It is time for parents, civil society and teachers to keep their children focused so that they stay away from drugs,” he said. Asked if the recent dialogue between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi politicians would have any impact on the Kashmir security situation, he said the security situation and the political process are two different things. “Dialogue is an ongoing process, which is always open. The security situation is another issue that is being addressed at different levels,” he said. The GoC said if the militant network does not go, there is a need for the security network so that people can live in a peaceful atmosphere. He said there has been zero infiltration so far this year, but the launch sheets across the LoC are active. Read also: Former US police officer sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd Read also: Indonesia: Some doctors die, medical workers test positive after receiving Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Latest India News







