Drug abuse, trafficking has increased many times since 2020: NCB | Latest India News





Recently, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, drug abuse and trafficking has increased many times since 2020 and this is evident from the activities of various drug enforcement agencies, particularly from the NCB Patna zonal unit, the director of Narcotics Control Areas (NCB) (Bihar and Jharkhand) Kumar Manish said on Friday. We will continue to accelerate our operations against drug traffickers and drug cartels to save people, especially young people, from the drug threat, Manish said. Setting up a united fight against the drug threat, Manish said the bureau is working on a proactive approach to root out drug abuse and illegal trafficking from Bihar and Jharkhand. On the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Manish said that the day is observed every year on June 26 to raise awareness about the problems that illicit drugs pose to society, as well as to strengthen global action and cooperation for achieve the goal of a drug-free society. Drug abuse and mental health go hand in hand. People who are under harmful addiction are not only putting their physical health at risk, but can also suffer from serious mental issues, he said. The theme of this day to day is Sharing facts about drugs, saving lives, set by the United Nations to combat misinformation and encourage the exchange of drug facts. With better and real-time intelligence sharing, NCB and other drug law enforcement agencies like the DRI, customs and Bihar Police have been successful in curbing drug sales. The NCB also released data showing an increase in drug seizures in the state in recent years. According to the data, NCB seized 12.3 kg ganja, 1.9 kg opium and 2.02 kg chara in 2015 and 496.5 kg ganja, 8.18 kg opium and 31.5 kg chara in 2016. The figures increased to 14.8 ton ganja, 5.45 kg opium and 114.05 kg charas in 2017 and 6.4 tons of ganja, 5.5 kg of opium and 212.83 kg of chara respectively. In 2019, NCB seized 6.67 tonnes of ganja, 7.5 kg of opium and 33.3 kg of chara while in 2020, 4.89 tonnes of ganja, 15 kg of opium and 103.9 kg of chara were seized in Bihar. This year, with six months to go, NCB has already seized 4.82 tonnes of ganja, 5.25 kg of opium, Morphine 0.710 and 48.8 kg of chara. The seizure of rising drugs, particularly ganja, also reflects effective crackdowns by law enforcement agencies. Drink addicts also shifted toward drug abuse after being banned in 2016, Manish said. This year awareness in the rural areas of Bihar has been undertaken by Husk Power Systems, a global rural clean energy services company. Many prominent Bihar personalities, especially from Bollywood, Bhojpuri and the regional film and entertainment industry, such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, among others, have come forward and participated in the awareness campaign by giving video messages to social media platforms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos