Limousine driver in downtown Bondi will not be charged, says Police Commissioner





The limousine driver in the center of Sydney’s COVID-19 cluster will not be charged, says NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Main points: Commissioner Mick Fuller says there is not enough evidence to charge the driver

The driver caused the Bondi group and the current blockage Drivers transporting international passengers are now required to wear masks and be vaccinated Some of the man's passengers included the international airline crew. He had not had a COVID-19 vaccine. It came out positive for the Delta COVID-19 variant on June 16, later that night it was confirmed that his wife was also infected. Since then, more than 80 infections have been detected, sending millions of people into a two-week blockage. The wide-ranging police investigation began if the Bond man in his 60s had broken the law. "I can now confirm that we have received advice that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the limousine driver or his employer violated any public health order," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said in a statement. The NSW COVID-19 lock was extended The NSW Prime Minister announces that Sydney Greater, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will enter the blockade for two weeks from 6:00 pm to 9 July in an effort to stop the spread of the Sydney COVID-19 explosion. Read more The man had his first successful saliva swab on June 15, but health officials said he may have been contagious by June 11. It was thought he had transported a crew of three from a FedEx cargo plane and this may have been the source of his infection. However, the way he became infected to date has not been resolved and has raised questions over state testing and vaccination regime for quarantine workers. NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian has been repeatedly asked why the man had not undergone daily saliva tests or been vaccinated. NSW COVID-19 exhibition sites A Warehouse of Chemists in Maroubra in eastern Sydney and a restaurant on the Manly Esplanade on the northern beaches are among the new COVID-19 exposure sites released by NSW Health. Read more She stressed that there are "strict guidelines" that all drivers, subcontractors or others had to follow. And that all those working in the quarantine system who are employed by NSW Police or NSW Health have been vaccinated. As a result, police announced that the investigation had been expanded to include a range of traffic and workplace health and safety violations. Yesterday, the public health order to wear masks for those coming into contact with the latest international achievements in NSW was extended to include private executives. They are also now required to be vaccinated.

