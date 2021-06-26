The main suspect in the Lahore bombing is still at large

LAHORE:



Punjab Department of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) investigation into car bombing in Johar Town stalled on Friday after police arrested several petty criminals but could not find a trace so far that could serve as a link or lead to involvement of a militant organization or agency.

The investigation was based around David Paul, the suspect arrested at Lahore airport after being fired from a Karachi-linked flight, as he was the last link in the ownership of a black Corolla car believed to be used in Wednesday’s bombings.

The arrests made so far were in one way or another related to David Paul. Paul was involved in brokerage, hospitality and scrap business, of various items and had a travel history between Dubai and Pakistan. He also had a history of traveling within the country as well.

CTD has taken into custody his relatives and people who had been in contact with him for a considerable time in the recent past. An attack was carried out on his residence allegedly in Mahmudabad, Karachi, where his belongings like laptop etc., along with two family members were taken into custody.

Another arrest was made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The suspect was also linked to Paul.

One investigator, private development, said evidence or leads to the explicit involvement of a militant group had not yet been found. And, this is the most disappointing for them as the CTD investigation model by default had become the deconstructive chain of an organization or group.

This was quite natural for them as well as most of the terrorist incidents over the recent past had been uncovered by some militants. The investigator added that more than two days had passed, but no organization, so far, had claimed responsibility for the blast.

Paul was arrested because he was linked to the black car used in the blast. He told CTD that he had handed over the vehicle for use at the request of a friend, who lives abroad. It is a common practice as they shared their logistical support while traveling, he added.

He said the person taking the vehicle was wearing a mask so he could not identify him.

The other suspects arrested so far bore similarities to Paul’s profile and business.

The main suspect, the driver of the car, is still at large. When investigators tracked him down, they discovered he rode in a white car after parking the car at the site of the blast. Unfortunately, CTD could not find the escape route of the driver or the vehicle he used.

Two CTD teams, one was pursuing tests with the angle he used local transportation to escape from the provincial metropolis and the other focusing on using the private vehicle. The CTD also grills officials who had checked the vehicle at the Babu Sabu entrance to the metropolis.

The suspected driver had a dialogue with officials for at least nine minutes. When officials asked him to open the back of the vehicle, he said the outside lock was not working and his car had been tampered with.

The officer belonged to the Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS). He said he checked the documents and let her go when he was satisfied.

The investigator also said that the movement of the car was tracked and the time spent analyzing from the entrance to Babu Sabu at the site of the explosion, suggested that there was not enough time to install explosives after entering the city.

He also added that the explosives were installed near the vehicle engine as it was the most damaged part of the four-wheeled vehicle. Installation there was tricky and complicated and time consuming.

It also found explosives being installed outside the city corner.