Readers’ Letters: Do not blame the government for the two-tier society

Personally I think this is a good idea, not only for the medical benefits it brings in a proven way, but also as a step back towards a normalcy. Your article today about countries that want British holidaymakers to return makes an interesting read, given that a number of countries are now opening up to fully vaccinated holiday makers.

It is not our Government that is creating a two-tier society, it is the individuals who rightfully exercise their rights to freedom of choice and those who choose to be in one or the other camp. Will they accuse the Greek, Cypriot, Moroccan and other governments of creating the same issue of two-tier societies or can they accept that it makes sense to them?

After reading your special report “Scotland Wind Energy” (June 24) I have to question the economic viability and reliability of wave power generation.

As any nature observer will have noticed, waves mainly result from wind and thus odorless, waveless! So why are we pouring funds into another expensive weather and interrupted electricity generation tool when we need a reliable power supply?

GM Lindsay, Perth & Kinross

Maybe we can all agree that Freedom Day may not come so soon? Unfortunately for Downing Street he must have recorded that Covid Freedom Day is incompatible with the demand for silence over an independence referendum while we are in the midst of a pandemic. So it is not surprising that attention has now turned to the ways in which an independence referendum can be weighed towards the Union by changing the exclusivity to include Scots resident in England. No surprise, too, to see another version of a Yes raised threshold, now proposed at 75 percent! (Derek Stevenson, Letters, June 23). I have an alternative proposal which Ive described as the Next Longevity Weight or, more loosely, the skin in play. Essentially, more weight is given to the votes of those who would live longer with the consequences, along the lines of: aged 16-25 one vote counts as three; 26-45 counts as two; 46-65 counts as one; and the vote of a person over the age of 66 and over would only count as half the votes. As I enter the latter category, I expect this to be seen as a selfless and objective proposition, rather than a clear attempt to bring about the result I prefer.

Robert Farquharson, Edinburgh

Carriers were on the radio complaining about: the documents needed to send goods to Europe. Just imagine how many other forms they will have to fill in if the SNP gets independence, especially since we will have to go through a foreign country (England) in order to go to ports to enter the EU. In addition, we export more to the rest of the UK than to the EU, so more documents will be needed to comply with their rules.

Elizabeth Hands, Armadale, Western Lothian

The Alastair D altons Inside Transport column (Perspective, June 25) takes a look at the response to easyJets’ announcement of new domestic lines across the UK. While, clearly, we all need to look at our travels and the impact on climate change, we also need to consider how alternatives are compared. For lines like Edinburgh to Manchester or London, the train, based on my experience, is definitely a worthwhile alternative and a simpler and faster one when you factor in all the time on both sides of the flight.

Unfortunately, we can not say the same for other domestic destinations. Alistair mentions routes from Inverness to Newquay and Aberdeen to Bristol. At best, the first will take over 14 hours by train, with four shifts. The latter will be more than eight hours on the train on a good day. You can not blame people for allowing the plane to get tired in that comparison, especially when flights will often be much cheaper. This highlights the need to invest in improving the speed and efficiency of our rail network across the UK to significantly shorten travel times and make the train a better alternative to more routes.

What a diatribe by Laura Waddell on June 24th! Apparently, Andy Burnham is guilty of all sorts of things. First, we take the compliment with guess that he looked such a beautiful chapter before committing his crime; a natural ally even though the dedicated unionist would be a committed ally of a party whose whole purpose is to destroy that Union, Mrs. Waddell holds herself back.

Mr Burnhams’s crime, apparently, is to have an unspeakable bitterness of complaining about bad behavior no, it is a very mild term the contempt with which he, his city and the north of England have been treated by the party leader of Scotland for partition, SNP. Mrs. Waddell talks about a soft fight with Nicola Sturgeon. I think all recent fights are soft, usually condensed by her, but of course that is her goal. She likes to play in the gallery with that approach.

Ms Waddell could not resist a blow to Mr Burnhams’s status as a city mayor seeking to be treated like a national statesman. I’m sure Mr. Burnham, who is a very sober, discreet speaker, would have spoken of the shameful treatment he received of his city with one or two strong but perhaps quite appropriate epithets. Had he dealt with a statesman, or someone with real status, I dare say he might have moderated his tone, but that was not deserved in this case.

The SNP does not seek to prevent Scots from traveling to countries in Scotland with higher Covid rates, such as Dundee, but they single out Manchester despite having no power to do so. Why Well, obviously there is political capital to attack the British. We all know that. However Nicola Sturgeon said he wrote his answer on Twitter four hours after she said he was welcome to pick up the phone. How beautiful of her! How strange that she did not feel the need to pick up the phone herself in the first place and show some demeanor, but he is ultimately English, so demeanor does not matter.

Andrew HN Gray, Edinburgh

Kenny MacAskill suggests there should be greater Scottish involvement in television coverage of international football (Perspective, June 24). Clearly, unlike me, he can tolerate the exaggerated statements of characteristics that characterized STV comments on the Croatia match. In contrast, the following evening on the BBC for the match France vs Portugal, Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas gave a master class known in description and analysis. At this time, the comparison in quality brought to mind the contrast of visibility between the Scottish team that contained Billy Gilmour and the one in which, unfortunately, he was absent.

Jim Douglas, Penicuik, Midlothian

As an English-born British subject who regularly visits his partner in Scotland, I find it hard to believe the amount of pressure and control the SNP has over the media and the public in Scotland. When I read the daily news, it seems that Nicola Surgeon or another member of the SNP should always try to overthrow England. However, when I read the news in the UK, nothing much is said about Scotland other than the real news.

Almost every day we read about threats, made by Sturgeon, not only to the English, but to the Scottish public. It has imposed a ban on travel to certain parts of England, but has lifted restrictions in parts of Scotland with the increase in Covid cases. When questioned, Sturgeon now likes to say that the number of cases does not matter in Scotland, but they do matter in England. When the Brexit saga was unfolding, in which the UK wanted its independence, Sturgeon was against it, Now it wants Scottish independence and when the UK returns its favor by opposing it, it immediately lowers the UK and says disrespectful English Scotland Boris Johnston is respecting the wishes of the Scottish majority who voted to stay in the UK.

The selfish people who have treated beauty spots in Scotland with a lot of disrespect through their acts of vandalism are not the kind of people who usually frequent our wild spaces. Those who are well acquainted with the demand to leave no trace know how to behave in the hills, but these opportunistic newcomers are indifferent to their impact on the environment (your report, June 25). No one who loves our hills and glens will never treat them with such respect.It is extremely disturbing to learn that their dogs are just as undisciplined as their owners and are left to attack wildlife and livestock.

Perhaps it is time for the authorities to be less polite to the most destructive culprits and leave them no doubt how reckless and selfish they are.

A little waving of the flag is okay. Which of this month? the magazine lists the 70 best kindergartens in the UK, as rated by their readers; and four of the top 10 are in Scotland. Moreover, all four are RBGE gardens, with Logan rated as the best garden in Britain. Dawyck comes in second place joint and Benmore is in third place joint. The Edinburgh Botanical Garden is rated 10th. This is an extraordinary achievement and the RBGE staff deserves our most heartfelt congratulations.

We welcome your thoughts. Write about it [email protected] including name, address and phone number, we will not print full details. Keep letters below 300 words, without attachments, and avoid ‘Letters to the Editor’ or similar in your subject line.