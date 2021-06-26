The victims in the Miami condo crash came from all over the world

MIAMI – A Filipino American who loved to play the piano and her Chilean husband lived on the 10th floor of the building. One flight down were the Cuban immigrant grandparents, who had dreamed of retiring to the beach. And just a week ago, a young Paraguayan arrived to work as a nanny.

The Champlain Towers South community was a true reflection of the international mix of Miami South American immigrants, Orthodox Jews, foreign retirees. Thursday’s stunning 12-storey crash quickly became a symbol of international tragedy as families around the world hoped for news of their loved ones in a precariously blurred state.

Among them is Richard Luna, who is praying for a miracle, but is already talking about his sister in the past tense. Ms. Vanessa Luna Villalba, a newcomer nanny from rural Paraguay, is among 159 people still missing in the demolition of the building in a pile of metal and concrete flames in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami.

She had high hopes for advancing and helping our parents, said Richard Luna, who is anxiously watching news reports in Paraguay. We are emotionally devastated.

A farmer child, 23-year-old Luna had studied nursing but was caring for the three children of a Paraguayan family who helped her obtain a passport. The children are also missing along with their parents, Sophia Lpez Moreira B and Luis Pettengil, the sister-in-law and brother-in-law of the Paraguayan president. The first lady planned to fly to Miami.

Officials on Friday still did not know exactly how many residents or visitors were in the building at the time. A clearer picture emerged from diplomatic missions and overseas news reports: Israeli media said that the countries’ consul general in Miami, Maor Elbaz, believed that 20 citizens of this country had disappeared. The other 22 people were not counted from Argentina, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

As of Friday evening, authorities had helped family members from over a dozen countries obtain visas to travel to Florida, Senator Marco Rubio said in a tweet.

The horror of watching the hard-to-see video of the tower collapsing was compounded by the shock of its location: America.

You do not think this can happen here in the United States, said Sergio Lozano Jr., whose grandparents Antonio and Gladys Lozano, both in their 80s, are among the missing.

The couple emigrated from Cuba years ago, and Elder Lozano, now retired, worked at the bank. Until the day before, they were living in the dream in unit 903 of the coastal tower.

My grandfather always said when he retired, he wanted to retire on the beach, said Lozano Jr. He wanted to be able to go out on his balcony and look at the beach.

Their son, father Lozano Jrs, lived just two buildings away. On Thursday evening, the family ate dinner together.

Lozano Jr. said his father woke up at 1:30 a.m. from a thunderstorm that sounded like a hurricane and went to his balcony to bring outdoor furniture. He watched the gazelle.

He was no longer there.

He called Lausanne Jr. and woke him up with these words: They are gone.

Juan Mora Sr. and his wife Anna were also immigrants from Cuba, and part of a close-knit American Cuban community. Their son, Juan Jr., was born in the U.S. and worked as an executive for Morton Salt in Chicago. Throughout the pandemic, he stayed away from his elderly parents but was visiting when the building collapsed.

He was doing his best to keep them safe, said his old friend Danny Ugarte, who grew up with Juan Jr. He was the envy of his friends as a child, Ugarte said, because his mother worked for Delta Airlines and he went to travel the world.

Ugarte’s mother, Jeanne, was close to Ana Mora, who did much for her community, her children, and her church many times at the same time. They took their children as children to Santo Domingo on missionary trips to help build churches and bridges.

She was a very devout Catholic, a really caring and loving person, Ugarte said, in an exciting telephone interview. We would sleep on the floor on mattresses, and she was so dedicated.

Ugartes are trying to stay positive, but Jeanne resigns.

I know they will not find them (alive), she said. It has been very long.

Among the six missing Colombian natives is a family of three who came to the US weeks ago to get the COVID-19 vaccine and go on vacation.

Luis Fernando Barth, 51, director of a nonprofit; his wife Catalina Gmez, a 45-year-old lawyer; and their daughter Valeria Barth, 14, are from the western Colombian city of Medelln. They were renting apartment 204 and should not have been there. They had traveled to another beach spot and planned to return to rent on Thursday.

Unfortunately, they decided to progress on the trip and arrived at the apartment again Wednesday, said the women’s brother-in-law, Jos Luis Arango, who last spoke to them Wednesday night.

For the Velasquez family, this was supposed to be a time of reunion as the coronavirus pandemic had kept them away.

Theresa Velasquez traveled from California to visit her parents, Julio and Angela. The three of them were in the building when it collapsed, said her uncle, Fernando Velasquez.

Julio, 66, born in Colombia, was a devout Catholic retired from the insurance industry. He enjoyed football and traveling with his wife, Angela, who owned a clothing store. He was also writing a book on religion, said his brother, who spoke to him on the phone almost every day.

He was a fresh spirit. He was a peacemaker. It was a joy, said Fernando Velasquez, who lives in Elmhurst, NY. He called his sister-in-law, Angela, a beautiful person, … always smiling, always ready to help in any way, shape or form.

Fernando had returned from a mass in the evening when he heard about the collapse and picked up the phone.

I called, and of course you do not get any answer, he said. That’s how you know.

Fernando said he and his wife visited in April and slept in the hall, but he noticed nothing wrong.

It could have been us, he said. It could have been all of us.

Also among the missing South Americans was a prominent Argentine plastic surgeon, his husband and their young daughter.

Dr. Andrs Galfrascoli, 45, has an office in Buenos Aires but moved his family to Miami because he could not work in the Argentine capital during the pandemic. Her husband, Fabin Nez, 55, is a theater producer and director.

Andrs is one of the best surgeons in the country, with a very low profile, very honest, a friend, Flavia Martnez, told a local television station. I spoke to him the day before yesterday, he told me he was fine, that he was resting.

The family had been in Miami since April and had enrolled their 6-year-old daughter, Sofa, at a local school. They were one of the first same-sex Argentine couples to have a surrogate child and said they were eager for another child.

A Chilean man, Claudio Bonnefoy, and his Filipino-American wife, Maria Obias Bonnefoy, lived on the 10th floor of the building. The man, 85, a lawyer, is the second cousin of former Chilean President and High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

His wife Maria, 69, was an artist who enjoyed playing the piano and was very close to her brother or sister, Dulce Obias Manno. Manno said throughout the pandemic, her sister was extremely cautious, going only to buy food just to suffer this sudden tragedy.

My sister is everything to me, said Manno, 66, who traveled from Virginia in hopes of finding her sister alive. She is my brain, my conscience, my role model.

Surfside is also home to a large Orthodox Jewish community, and families pile up sidewalks before sunset walking toward services for Saturday. In the Orthodox community, thoughts turned not only to the gloomy likelihood of multiple deaths, but also to the way in which inevitable burials were treated.

According to Jewish custom, true virtue or Chesed Shel Emes means the whole body and all its parts, including limbs, blood and tissues, must be gathered for burial. Bodies are also not allowed to be left overnight or exposed in the open.

Zaka World, a volunteer organization in Israel, specializes in the painstaking work of gathering the whole body. International director David Rose, said in mass casualties of victims like the one in Miami, they use DNA samples for blood and tissue, carefully collecting it from concrete and other surfaces. However, in some cases, certain parts may not match the deceased.

Everything gathers and everything is buried, Rose said. It may not be with the person to whom it belongs, but that is the most important thing to be buried.

Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar, founder of The Shul of Bal Harbor, the Jewish Orthodox synagogue near the demolition of the building, said his community is still praying for miracles as rescue teams continued to search for survivors. He could not say exactly how many members of the Surfsides Jewish community were missing.

Unfortunately it is a very large group of people, unfortunately, he said. The circumstances are very, very grim.

Associated Press reporters around the world contributed to this report. Cano reported from Mexico City, Hegemen from Belle Plaine, Kansas and Gecker from San Francisco. Adriana Gomez Licon and Gisela Salomon in Miami, Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale and Luis Andres Henao in New York City also contributed to the report.