Family Pension Rules: Govt urges banks to adhere to norms Audit Guidelines, list of documents





There have been cases where upon the death of a pensioner, the spouse or family members of the deceased pensioner are required by the pension disbursement banks. Resolving family pension issues by banks is expected to become much smoother. So far, there have been cases where upon the death of a pensioner, the spouse or family members of the deceased pensioner are required by pension disbursement banks to submit details and documents, which are not otherwise required for the commencement of family pension. This means harassment of the spouse and family members and often leads to avoidable delays in starting the family pension by the banks. The Department of Welfare of Pensions and Pensioners at the Ministry of Personnel, Public Complaints and Pensions has taken into account the situation and issued a note to all banks for the speedy resolution of family pension issues by them. The spouse or family member, whose name is included in the PPO issued for the deceased pensioner, is required to submit only the following details or documents for starting a family pension to him / her: I. In cases where the pensioner and the deceased spouse had a joint account: A simple letter / application for starting a family pension

Death certificate related to the deceased pensioner

Copy of PPO issued to the retiree, if available

Evidence of the applicant’s age / date of birth

Spouse / family members are not required to submit details on Form 14 to the Bank for starting a family pension. II In cases when the spouse did not have a joint account with the deceased pensioner: Application on Form 14 bearing the signatures of two witnesses

Death certificate related to the deceased pensioner

Copy of PPO issued to the retiree, if available

Evidence of the applicant’s age / date of birth

Form 14 is not required to be certified by a Newspaper Officer, etc. The paying bank will identify the spouse / family member based on the information provided in the PPO and know your client’s procedures. III In cases when, with the death of the pensioner and the spouse, the family pension must be transferred to another family member: If the other family member is co-authorized for a family pension with the PCA, the same procedure as above will be followed.

If the name of the other family member is not included in the PPO, he / she may be advised to contact the office that the government official / retiree last served for the issuance of a new PPO.

The department has asked banks to issue appropriate instructions to branches that pay pensions and obtain only the minimum essential details, documents from family pension seekers, and ensure that they are not subjected to any harassment by requesting unnecessary details and documents.

The details of the family members, other than the Applicant, are not relevant to the initiation of the family pension by the bank and the same should not be required of the Applicant under any circumstances.







