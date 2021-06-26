The third Covid wave is unlikely to reflect the second devastating wave: ICMR’s highest medical body

Covid: Third waves have appeared in other countries, like the UK and the US

A third possible wave of Covid infections appears unlikely to be as severe as the second wave, says a modeling study by a team of scientists from the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) and Imperial College London, UK. The rapid level of vaccination efforts, the study says, could play an important role in mitigating current and future waves of the disease.

India’s first wave of SARSCoV-2 infection started in late January 2020 with a peak reached in mid-September. This phase was relatively mild compared to the second wave that followed, from mid-February 2021 onwards, showing a more explosive spread across the country.

A key factor driving this second wave is the emergence of the most infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2, mainly B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant) and B.1.617.2 (Delta variant), of which the latter has played a dominant role in recent months.

The third wave has appeared in other countries – such as the United Kingdom and the United States – and is driven by a number of factors, the study says.

The results suggest that a third wave, if it is to occur, is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave, given the extent of the spread that has already occurred in India, she adds.

“Consequently, for a virus to trigger a third major wave in the face of this pre-existing immunity, extreme scenarios are required for the removal of this immunity, or for that matter, for the ability to transmit any new virus,” says the article in the Journal. Indian Medical Research.

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria said the same for NDTV on Saturday.

“Currently the data does not support the strain circulating is causing more serious illness – in terms of more deaths or hospitalization. Secondly, we have a large number of people who have already been infected … so there is a “The degree of immunity and vaccination is also being rolled out. So my feeling is that the subsequent waves will not be so bad,” he said.

For the wave to be so devastating, at least 30 percent of the population that was previously infected must completely lose their immunity, or a variant in the onset of the virus must have a reproductive rate (R) above 4.5, i.e., each the infected person should spread to at least 4-5 others and these should occur almost immediately after the second wave ends, according to the study.

The emergence of a third wave in India could be significantly mitigated by the expansion of vaccination, the study says, adding that the spread of vaccines should be such as to cover 40 per cent of the population with two doses over a period of three months after the end of the second wave, which is currently falling.

Gathering, mask use and physical distancing during social interactions are all key factors that shape the rate of transmission and therefore spread across the population, the study warns.

“Block release mechanisms can be a reliable trigger for a third wave in India, depending on how blockages have effectively controlled transmission during the second wave, especially when placed at an early stage of the wave. second and before reaching the peak, “says the study

The analysis, scientists say, is intended to be illustrative rather than predictive.

“In the current approach, we considered essentially a uniform rate of reduction over the hardness spectrum. Second, the base number of reproduction (equivalent, transmission speed) was assumed to remain constant during each wave,” the scientists said, explaining the methodology used in study.