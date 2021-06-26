Sydney, Australia’s largest city, in the difficult two-week COVID-19 jam





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney and several surrounding areas will enter a difficult two-week COVID-19 blockade on Saturday as authorities try to control a rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant that has increased to 80 cases. Transport workers sit together on a passenger train platform at downtown Central Station as Sydney City and three adjacent local government areas begin a week-long blockade to curb a coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, June 26, 2021. REUTERS / Loren Elliott Parts of Sydney, Australia’s largest city, were already under blockade due to the blast, but health authorities said cases and exposure sites were growing rapidly. Although we do not want to impose a burden if we do not absolutely need it, unfortunately this is a situation where it should be, said the Prime Minister of the state of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian. Australia has been more successful in pandemic management than many other advanced economies through rapid border closure, social distance rules and high compliance, reporting just over 30,400 cases and 910 deaths from COVID-19. But the country has faced small explosions in recent months. These are contained through rapid contact tracking, isolating thousands of people at once, or premature blockages. Rugby Australia was looking for alternative sites for the Australian series opening test against France, which would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on July 7. The Saturday blockade in New South Wales will also include the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong regions, which surround Sydney, a city of 5 million people. According to the rules in force until July 9, people can leave home for essential work, medical care, education or shopping. The rest of the state will have restrictions on public gatherings and masks will be mandatory inside. It made no sense to do it for three days or five days because it would not have done the job, Berejiklian said at a news conference. Its conservative state government was ready to impose the blockade, but a growing number of health experts called for it as Australia struggled with the spread of vaccinations. Michael Kidd, Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said 28% of people aged 16 or over have received their first COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 7.2 million doses administered, 5.8 million were first doses. Although free, vaccines are currently only available to people over the age of 40 and those at risk or because of their health or work. The Pfizer Inc. vaccine is given to people 40 to 59 years of age and AstraZeneca PLC is given to older people. On Saturday, the case of a workshop at the Granite gold mine in the Tanami Desert of the Northern Territory prompted territorial authorities to order the isolation of more than 1,600 people in three states who had had contact with the worker. The mine, owned by Newmont Corp., was blocked. Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Edited by William Mallard

