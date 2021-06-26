International
‘Terrible:’ 64 dead in Ethiopian airstrike in Tigray
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) The Ethiopian Army on Thursday said it was responsible for a deadly air strike in a busy market in the Tigray village region. Health officials said the attack killed at least 64 people, including children, but the military insisted only fighters were targeted.
A doctor who managed to get to the market in the village of Togoga after Ethiopian soldiers blocked medical teams in response to Tuesday’s attack described a horrific scene of severely injured people lying on the ground, weeping in pain without any medical attention .
It was very traumatic, he told the Associated Press. I think most of the patients, they died because we were late there because care was not available.
Most of the patients sent to regional hospitals were not critical, he said: Critical patients had already died. Like the others, he spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told reporters that fighters supporting former leaders of the Tigray regions had gathered to celebrate Martyrs’ Day when the airstrike took place.
The Ethiopian Air Force uses the latest technology, so it developed a precision attack that was successful, he said.
But the doctor who arrived at the scene said most of the patients we found were elderly mothers, children and fathers. There were few young people.
The airstrike injured more than 100 people, half of them seriously, a regional health official said. Health workers said Ethiopian forces blocked medical teams from responding and shot at a Red Cross ambulance trying to reach the scene.
The bodies were still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors were still arriving at regional hospitals with minor injuries and trauma injuries two days after the airstrike, a doctor in the regional capital, Mekele, said. The International Committee of the Red Cross called the transport of the seriously injured to Mekele a matter of life and death.
Also Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the UN has not yet been able to reach the scene. Between the fighting and the various groups on the ground we need clearance to go and we just haven’t been able to get it, he said.
The airstrike, one of the worst massacres of the war, came amid some of the fiercest fighting in Tigray since the conflict began in November as Ethiopian forces, backed by neighboring Eritrea, pursued the former leaders of Tigrays.
The Ethiopian military spokesman denied the Tigray fighters’ claims of profits in recent days, saying Ethiopian forces had been deployed elsewhere for the national election on Monday.
The United States and the European Union have condemned the airstrike in Togoga that left children, including a 1-year-old baby. screaming in pain.
A punishable act, the US State Department said. Denying victims urgently needed medical care is hateful and absolutely unacceptable. We urge the Ethiopian authorities to ensure full and unhindered medical access for victims immediately. We also call for an urgent and independent investigation.
The US also called for an immediate ceasefire in Tigray, where thousands of civilians have been killed and 350,000 people are now facing one of the worst famines in the world in years.
At least 33,000 children in inaccessible parts of Tigray have been severely malnourished and face imminent death without immediate assistance, the UN’s latest humanitarian update said on Thursday.
Ethiopia claims aid is being distributed to most Tigrays 6 million people, but aid workers have said they have been repeatedly denied entry to parts of the region by soldiers.
With Ethiopia recently declaring the former ruling Tigrays party a terrorist group, concerns have been widespread among Tigrayans, aid workers and others that anyone seen linked to Tigray fighters, including civilians, could be targeted. .
The Tigris were shocked by Ethiopia’s claims that the airstrike targeted only fighters.
It’s an insult to people and the addition of salt to the wound, you know? said Hailu Kebede, a former Togolese resident and official with the opposition Salsay Woyane Tigray party. He described how his brother, who owns a shop in the market, ran for his life while his nearby house was destroyed.
We know the area. I grew up there. There were no fighters, Hailu said. The destroyed houses are those of my friends and my family.
One of his friends lost a child in the airstrike while another child had his arm amputated, he said.
The actual death toll from the airstrike could be even higher because some people are likely to take the dead to their nearby villages and bury them without telling regional officials, Hailu said.
