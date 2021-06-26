Pressure mounts in Johnson, UK to fire the health secretary





LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under increasing pressure on Saturday to fire his health secretary after admitting he broke COVID-19 guidelines by kissing an employee sparked accusations of outright hypocrisy. Matt Hancock, 42, has been at the center of the government’s fight against the pandemic, telling people to routinely follow strict rules and even welcoming the resignation last year of an old scientist who broke restrictions on a similarly. Hancock apologized Friday after the Sun newspaper showed him kissing and hugging a senior aide in his office last month, at a time when it was against the rules for people to have intimate contact with a person outside their home. “I admit that I have violated the guidelines for social distancing in these circumstances,” he said. “I’m disappointed people and I’m very sorry.” Johnson said Friday that he considered the matter now closed. But Britain’s leading newspapers, which sprinkled the news on their front pages, said Hancock had lost all moral authority and had to go. The opposition Labor Party questioned whether he had also violated the ministerial code by hiring a woman who had been a friend for years – reviving allegations of friendships that had previously plagued Johnson’s Conservative government. “Mr. Hancock can not now hope to put a fair face and show us how to behave and seriously expect us to listen,” The Sun said in his column of the leader. “It’s not the stench of hypocrisy.” The case echoed an incident last year when Johnson’s senior adviser at the time, Dominic Cummings, also broke the rules at the height of the pandemic, sparking nationwide outrage and accusations that the Johnson government believed it was above the law. Johnson, prime minister since 2019, has refused on a number of occasions to fire ministers, including his interior minister who was found to have broken the rules by shouting and cursing staff, prompting the official ethics adviser to give resignation in his place. The Prime Minister himself has been criticized in an official report on his personal finances. Read more And the country’s spending watchdog has criticized the government for the way it awarded billions of pounds in contracts at the height of the pandemic, as several multi-million pound contracts went to companies with ties to ministers, lawmakers and officials. The health ministry has said it had to move fast. The Times said Johnson’s approach to criticism and wrongdoing jeopardized public support. “The danger is that this cavalier approach to rules is becoming corrosive to that most precious commodity for any government public trust,” she said. Hancock, who is married, has said he is now focused on getting the country out of the pandemic and has asked for privacy for his family. Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

