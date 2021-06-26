Identity policy goes on the football field as Germany stands ahead of Hungary’s anti-LGBT laws

LONDONR When Germany played Hungary in a fiercely competitive Euro 2020 football match on Wednesday night, the two countries’ sporting competition reflected a much wider clash off the field.

Both nations represent the government’s tough stance on LGBT rights, with Hungary facing international criticism of a law formally passed this week that bans the promotion of gay or transgender issues in schools and ostensibly confuses them with pedophilia.

Meanwhile, politicians in Germany called for the colors of the rainbow to illuminate the stadium in Munich during Wednesday’s football match as a gesture of support for LGBT rights and a direct critique of Hungary’s stance.

The request was rejected by the European football governing body, UEFA, for violating the rules of impartiality. After harsh criticism, especially on social media, UEFA later clarified its position in a statement On Wednesday, he said he was “proud” to wear the colors of the rainbow, but “the demand itself was political” and “related to the presence of the Hungarian football team in the stadium”.

The decision has been hailed by German and European Union lawmakers as an own goal by UEFA and a victory for Hungary’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbn.

However, many football fans took matters into their own hands by waving rainbow flags during the game, which also saw a German fan running on the field waving a rainbow flag. Stadiums and other monuments in Germany also lit up with rainbow colors during the game.

match ended in a 2-2 draw, but the battle over progressive values ​​and Hungary’s hard-line social conservatism continues, with increasing pressure on the 27-nation European Union to which both countries belong.

It is a debate that puts Hungary’s ultranationalist prime minister against the EU’s liberal-leaning leadership, which exists to ensure that all its members follow a uniform standard of international laws, rules and regulations.

The controversy over the Hungarian LGBT bill also turned the game of football into a broader symbolic confrontation between competing visions for the future of Europe, placing Orbn against the broadly liberal consensus of Western Europe.

The Allianz Arena in Munich lit up in the colors of the rainbow after a football match. Andreas Gebert / Reuters

The football scandal came just over a week after Hungary’s parliament passed a bill to ban the distribution of material in schools thought to promote homosexuality or gender transition.

Hungarian opposition parties boycotted the voting session, while human rights groups denounced the bill as anti-LGBT and staged protests in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

“This Hungarian bill is a disgrace,” said the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders vowed to take any action necessary to break the new law, which will take effect after two weeks.

Lawmakers from at least 17 European countries including Belgium, France, Germany and Ireland as well issued a statement this week condemning the law as a “clear form of discrimination and stigmatization of LGBTIQ people”, stating that it violated fundamental rights “under the pretext of child protection”.

But Orbn is not changing course.

Speaking after arriving at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, he ruled out withdrawing the law, insisting he does not target homosexuals.

“It’s not about homosexuality, but about children and parents,” Orbn said. “I’m defending the rights of gay boys, but this law is not about them.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt, also defended the law and said on Tuesday that it targeted only pedophiles: “This law says nothing about adult sexual orientation.”

For Hungarian LGBT activist Viktria Radvnyi, 25, solidarity on the football field from other Europeans was welcome and “really heartbreaking,” she told NBC News.

“It gives us power … It makes people believe that this horror will end somewhere,” she said.

But the lack of action by the EU so far had left many feeling “abandoned” and “disappointed”, according to Radvnyi, who is also a board member of the Budapest Pride.

“Everyone is really worried and really scared,” she added, with many people, including herself, thinking of leaving Hungary for safety and security. “Constant anxiety and fear bring you harm.”

A German fan wearing a rainbow face in the stands before the match against Hungary on Wednesday. Alexander Hassenstein / Reuters

Orbn has challenged the broad liberal social consensus across the EU since he returned to power in 2010. He has often criticized multiculturalism and immigration and worked to restrict press freedoms.

His message resonates with some Hungarians who hate interventions from Brussels and perceive distrust from the EU a feeling that was also part of the UK decision on Brexit 2016.

Meanwhile, the EU has long accused Hungary of undermining the rule of law and has launched a formal legal investigation into the Orbn government.

Marc Angel, a member of the European Parliament and his LGBTI intergroup, told NBC News that the EU should take tougher action, both in court and financially, against the populist government of Hungary.

“He’s an autocrat,” Angel told Orbn. “It is not the EU versus Hungary. … Most Hungarians are happy to be in the European family.”

However, the Orbn government stance on LGBT rights is likely to rise as a conservative vote-winner ahead of next year’s election in the country, Angel said.

“Their way of doing politics is terrible, always trying to find sacrificial goats,” he added. “They have learned from Trump, I am afraid … They are not respecting our basic rules and values.”

Lydia Gall, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch focusing on Eastern Europe, also said Hungary’s “growing authoritarian tendencies” were putting the country on a “collision course” with the EU, warning that “Orbn’s book “risked being successfully exported to other nearby countries, especially to Poland.

With an election next year, Orbn has grown increasingly militant on social issues, saying he wants to defend traditional Christian values ​​in the Catholic-majority country, against what he sees as excesses of Western liberalism.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn arrives for a NATO summit at its headquarters in Brussels on June 14. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP – Getty Images

However, a battle between liberalism and populism that pits the EU against Orbn could be very simple, argues Hans Kundnani, a senior researcher in Europe at the London-based Chatham House Institute.

Instead, Kundnan said as the political left and right have increasingly converged on economic issues, political debate has shifted to cultural issues and identity policies.

“Both sides have an incentive to talk about culture wars,” he told NBC News. “Issues around gender equality and LGBT have become really crucial in the way the EU imagines itself.”

The Euro 2020 football tournament has already become a battleground for competing identity policies, following an outcry over players taking a knee before matches in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

At the start of the tournament, during a friendly match in Budapest between Ireland and Hungary, Hungarian fans rubbed the Irish players as they knelt on the field in solidarity against racism.

Orbn quickly denounced the gesture of getting a knee, declaring that “politics has no place in sports”, and cursed the Irish team, telling them not to “provoke the host if you come as a guest”. Hungarians just kneel before God, their country and their loved ones, he said.