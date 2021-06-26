India Coronavirus Dispatch: Spring worst performer of vaccination coverage





Reported over 48,500 new cases India reported 48,698 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the cumulative case load to 30.1 million, according to data from the central health ministry. The country saw 1,183 deaths due to the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 394,493. The active case load is 595,565, while total recoveries have increased to 29.2 million. Up to 315 million vaccine shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation program began on January 16th. Of these, 6.1 million were donated on Friday. Read more Bihar’s worst performer on the Covid state vaccination list States such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand continue to be late in vaccinating their populations against Covid-19, a report in ThePrint said. All three states have been the weakest performers in terms of the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Bihar occupies the bottom of the table, with only 10.7% of its people taking the first dose by Thursday. It also has the lowest population of fully vaccinated individuals – 1.74 percent of the total population, the report said. Read more Two new testing labs are being prepared to relieve pressure on Kasauli-based CDLs The central government has begun the process of developing two new vaccine testing labs to ease the pressure at the Kasauli-based Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), a report in ThePrint said. The two new laboratories will be presented at the National Center for Cell Science (NCCS) in Pune and the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) in Hyderabad. Currently, CDL is the only such laboratory in the country. The new labs will come out at a time when a host of new Covid vaccines are expected to be made for clearance in the coming months. Read more The Delta variant now in 174 districts The Delta variant is now present in at least 174 districts of the country, said a report in The Indian Express. Data released by the Ministry showed that the variant was present in 52 districts across the country in March. The variant was a major contributor to the second wave of infections that peaked in April-May. The sub-line of the variant, Delta Plus, was discovered in 48 samples in 10 states. Read more Is the Delta Plus variant more transmissible? Since the Delta Plus variant – a mutant string of the Delta variant of the coronavirus – is new, not much is known about its severity or resistance to antibodies, said a commentator in the Hindustan Times. Some reports claim that the Delta Plus variant is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail, but more studies are needed in this area. Also, a displayed variant of the Delta plus mutant has acquired the K417N mutation, found in Beta variants in South Africa. Some researchers fear that the mutation combined with other existing features of the Delta variant could make it more transmissible. However, more research is needed to prove this for sure, the report said. Read more

