Pakistan hit $ 38 billion in losses due to the FATF gray list

Pakistan has been hit with massive losses to its $ 38 billion GDP due to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to keep the country on its gray list since 2008, according to a published research paper. by Islamabad-based independent think-tank, Tabadlab.

The paper, entitled “Bearing the Cost of Global Politics – The Impact of the FATF Gray List on Pakistan’s Economy”, is authored by Naafey Sardar.

This comes against the backdrop of a fresh gray label for Pakistan.



Pakistan was kept on the gray list, or list of countries under “enhanced monitoring”, after the Paris-based UN observer judged it deficient in prosecuting the top leadership of terrorist groups designated by the UN Security Council.

The list includes Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e Mohammad, Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

According to the letter, the results suggest that the FATF gray listing, starting in 2008 and up to 2019, may have resulted in a cumulative real GDP loss of about $ 38 billion.

Moreover, estimates show that a large proportion of this response (58 percent) was driven by lower consumption expenditures (for both household and government).

Exports and foreign direct investment are also partly responsible for this decline in GDP, with cumulative losses accompanied by $ 4.5 billion and $ 3.6 billion, respectively. These results indicate the significant negative consequences associated with the gray FATF ranking.

The assessments from this letter point to the significant negative implications of the FATF gray list for Pakistan, thus emphasizing the need for policymakers to respect the FATF for adopting AML / CFT legislation to avoid future economic losses, she argued.

With the recent FATF action, Pakistan, even after ‘mainly completing’ 26 of the 27 targets, will remain on the gray list for at least another year and provide seven new parallel action points to address the Gap deficiencies. Money Fighting Terrorist Financing Regime (AML / CFT) regime, Agimi said in a report.

The overseer said in a statement that since June 2018, when Pakistan made a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and APG to strengthen its AML / CFT regime and address its strategic shortcomings related to the financing of terrorism, the country’s ongoing engagement policies has led to considerable progress along a comprehensive CFT action plan.

The FATF recognizes Pakistan’s progress and efforts to address these CFT action plan issues and notes that since February 2021, Islamabad has made progress in completing two of the remaining three action points demonstrating that effective, proportionate and discouraging sanctions are set for TF sentences and that the country’s sanctioned financial regime was being used effectively to target terrorist assets.

Pakistan has now completed 26 of the 27 action points in its 2018 action plan.

“The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress in addressing a CFT-related issue as soon as possible by demonstrating that TF investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups.”

The FATF said that Pakistan should continue to work to address its strategically important AML / CFT shortcomings, namely:

Increase international cooperation by amending MLA law

Demonstrate that assistance is being sought from foreign countries in implementing the names of Resolution 1373

Demonstrate that overseers are conducting oversight at home and abroad in proportion to the specific risks associated with DNFBP, including the application of appropriate sanctions where necessary

Demonstrate that proportionate and discouraging sanctions are consistently applied to all legal entities and legal arrangements for non-compliance with beneficial property claims

Demonstrate an increase in ML investigations and prosecutions and that crime proceeds continue to be curbed and confiscated in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, including working with foreign counterparts to track, freeze and confiscate assets

Demonstrate that DNFBP is being monitored for compliance with proliferation funding requirements and that sanctions are being imposed for non-compliance.

Jurisdictions under increased monitoring are actively working with the FATF to address strategic shortcomings in their regimes to combat money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

When the FATF places a jurisdiction under increased monitoring, it means that the country is committed to quickly addressing the identified strategic deficiencies within the agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring.

This is often referred to externally as the “gray list”.

The regional style bodies FATF and FATF (FSRB) continue to work with the jurisdictions below as they report on the progress made in addressing their strategic shortcomings. The observer calls on these jurisdictions to complete their action plans promptly and within the agreed deadlines.

The FATF welcomes their commitment and will closely monitor their progress.

It does not call for the implementation of enhanced due diligence measures to be implemented in these jurisdictions, but encourages its members and all jurisdictions to consider the information presented below in their risk analysis.

The FATF identifies additional jurisdictions, on an ongoing basis, that have strategic shortcomings in their regimes to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

A number of jurisdictions have not yet been reviewed by the FATF or their FSRBs, but will be in due course.

In October 2020, the FATF decided to restart work, paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and identify new sites with strategic AML / CFT deficiencies and prioritize reviewing sites listed with expired or expired deadlines of action plan items.

Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, the Cayman Islands, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Uganda and Zimbabwe have had their progress reviewed by the FATF since February 2021.

Following the review, the FATF now also identifies Haiti, Malta, the Philippines and South Sudan.