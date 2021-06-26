Farmers submit memoranda to Governors against farm laws Saturday – New Indian Express





from YEARS NEW DELHI: To mark the end of seven months of ongoing agitation of farmers, farmers will receive a rally of tractors on Saturday in the national capital and submit memoranda to Governors across the country against the three farm laws. Speaking to ANI, the president of the youth wing of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Gaurav Tikai at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) said: “We will present memoranda to the Governors (to repeal the new farm laws) today in “the whole country will remain peaceful.” Farmers camping on the borders of Delhi Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur will observe today as “Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day” to mark the end of seven months of their agitation. Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said he would send a memorandum from all over India to the President on 26 June, on the “anxiety and indignation” of farmers and would address him regarding the abolition of farmers’ laws and receive a legal guarantee of the minimum price of support for farmers. Meanwhile, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the national capital in order to gather farmers’ tractors. According to official sources, intelligence agencies have alerted Delhi police and other agencies that representatives of Pakistan-based ISI could sabotage the protest of the proposed farmers. A letter has been sent to Delhi Police and other interested agencies. After receiving the letter, adequate adjustments were made by the Delhi Police. “Adequate security arrangements have been made and some metro stations will also remain closed for several hours on Saturday,” sources said. As a precaution and to avoid any turbulence in the situation of law and order, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has decided to keep three Metro stations closed – Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha on Saturday. The move was taken on the advice of Delhi police, which has also made detailed security adjustments. Several groups of farmers are also expected to join the protesting farmers at Delhi border crossings today. Farmers have been protesting in different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly adopted farm laws – the Farmers’ Production and Trade Act (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Agreement on Empowerment and Protection of Farmers on the Farm Price and Services Assurance Act 2020 and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020.

