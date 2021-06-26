Mexico: 18 corpses found after suspected drug cartel battle | Mexico News





The bullet-riddled bodies of 18 men were discovered in Zacatecas state after an apparent confrontation between the suspected cartels.

The bullet-riddled bodies of 18 men were discovered after an apparent gun battle between suspected drug cartels in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said on Friday. There were 18 dead and the confrontation took place in the community of San Juan Capistrano, in the municipality of Valparaiso, said Zacatecas state security department spokesman Roco Aguilar. There was evidence that the deaths in the remote town of Valparaiso resulted from a confrontation between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, she said. The battle was between rival gangs fighting on the ground, Aguilar told Milenio TV. Drug-related violence has killed more than 300,000 people in Mexico since 2006, when the government began deploying federal troops to fight cartels as part of its so-called drug war. Valparaiso borders the state of Jalisco, a stronghold of a powerful cartel called the Jalisco Nueva Generation. Authorities say the gang is waging a violent campaign to take control of drug trafficking routes. Making an effort Three vehicles, one of them burnt, were found at the scene, as well as a considerable number of cartridges of various calibers, according to the Local Government Coordination Group in charge of security in Zacatecas. Local media have reported a series of shootings since Wednesday when the bodies of two police officers were found hanging from a bridge in Zacatecas. But Aguilar said so far authorities have not found a link between that gruesome finding and the Friday gun battle in Valparaiso. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged on Friday that there were security problems in the region, but said his administration was making progress in the fight against crime. The state has an obligation to guarantee peace and tranquility, the safety of all citizens, Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning conference. He said the government was making an effort in Zacatecas as well as other troubled states. Zacatecas, once dominated by the old Zetas cartel, is battling a dizzying number of cartels. Those who make field riders in Zacatecas include the Sinaloa, Jalisco, Gulf and Northeast cards, as well as the remnants of Zeta.







