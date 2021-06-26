Fulfill Eireann Ireland weather forecast with stunning heat to cover the country





Ireland’s weather is set to take another positive turn with lively temperatures across the country next week. After a few mixed days, the national forecaster is expecting warm conditions to return this weekend and continue next week. Weather chiefs are even expecting Mercury to reach 25C by next Wednesday. A Met Eireann forecaster said: “Today it will be dry in most parts of the country with a mixture of cloud and sun. There will be only a few showers well dispersed in the moderate north to northeast winds which will be fresh on the coast High temperatures will range from 15 to 18 degrees. “It will generally be dry overnight with clear forecasts and only one or two rogue showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in the moderate north breezes. “Sunday will bring a lot of dry weather with sunny forecasts and varying amounts of clouds. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from around 16 to 20 degrees generally but up to 21 or 22 degrees south of Munster. Winds will be from north to northeast in the direction, moderate in strength “.





And high pressure is set to “prevail” in the early half of next week. The predictor added: “ On Monday most of the country will be dry with forecasts of warm sunshine. There is simply a chance that some showers will move from the Irish Sea to touch the southeastern counties. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees generally but cooler on the coast due to fast breezes on land. Mostly dry Monday night with clear forecasts and 9 to 12 degree reductions.





(Image: Collins Photos Agency)

“It looks like it’s going to be a mostly dry and warm day on Tuesday with sunny forecasts and only the slightest chance of the weird shower going south of Leinster. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally, but less of warm along some shores due to the sea shore north winds.Dried with clear magic overnight and drops from 10 to 14 degrees. “Wednesday is expected to be another mostly dry and thin summer day with sunny forecasts. Maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees in the moderate northeast breezes.”







