Farmers march to Delhi, mark 7 months of protest against the Centers’ new farm laws

Farmers protesting against the Centers for the three new agricultural laws marked seven months of their agitation on the Delhi border on Saturday, it announced Indian Express. The protesters have decided to march towards the National Capital from their respective countries.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called on protesting farmers in all states to submit memoranda, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to the governors. The protest is named Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas [save agriculture, save democracy day].
In the past seven months, Indian farmers’ unions, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, have staged one of the largest and longest ongoing protests in the world, said Darshan Pal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Thousands have gathered from different parts of the country. We plan to intensify our turmoil as well.
Farmers’ unions said thousands were on their way to Delhi from the Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur and Sisauli areas. Saturday’s protest is said to be led by Bharatiya Union chief Kisan Rakesh Tikai.
Farmers have been on the streets for seven months but the dumb and dull government has not responded to their demands. 10% of people do not have the opportunity to ignore the request of 90% of people, Tikait said Friday, according to Hindu. Farmers have gathered once again on the Delhi border. It’s time for the government to stop making that ego issue and listen Annadata [food providers] of the country.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called on farmers’ unions to end their protest. The center has held 11 rounds of talks with them, he said. Farm laws will change the lives of farmers. The government has raised the minimum price of support. If farmers’ unions have any concerns about the provisions of these laws, the government is ready to discuss them.
Meanwhile for security reasons, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said the three stations will remain closed until 2pm on Saturday.
As advised by the Delhi Police, for security reasons, three yellow line metro stations namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will be closed to the public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, i.e., 26.06.2021 (Saturday), the DMRC wrote on Twitter on Friday night.
A protest march is also planned in the state of Massachusetts in support of farmers protesting in India, according to Indian Express.
On Friday, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union announced that they will start a three-day protest in Patiala from August 9 if their demands are not addressed. Patiala is the birthplace of Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh.
Farmers protest
Thousands of farmers have been camping outside Delhi since November, demanding that the central government repeal three laws that open up the country’s agricultural markets to private companies. Farmers have died with supplies they say will last for months and have decided not to leave until their demands are met.
Farmers fear the policies will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and dismantle the minimum support price regime. The government, however, continues to claim that all three legislations are pro-farmers.
The central government and farmers have held 11 rounds of talks on the issue since December, but no consensus has been reached so far.