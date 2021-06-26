Covid-19 NZ: All quarantine trips to Australia take three days off

All un quarantined trips with Australia will pause Saturday evening until midnight Tuesday, it has been announced.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement following advice from health officials. The break will start at 10.30 pm.

This comes as more cases of the virus are reported in New South Wales and Greater Sydney settles into a two-week blockade.

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images The quarantine trip to Australia will stop for three days from Saturday evening. (file photo).

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Wellington Water Costs to Be ‘Place of Interest’ Covid-19

* Covid-19: Bi-weekly closure announced for Greater Sydney

* Covid-19: No community case in New Zealand as Sydney cluster increases by 12



Hipkins said there were now many cases and outbreaks in Australia at various stages of control, increasing the health risk to New Zealand.

As a result, the Government has taken the preliminary step of temporarily extending the current break with New South Wales to include all of Australia.

This short break will give us time to better understand the evolving situation and to consider the possible implementation of a number of measures to make the bubble safer, such as the introduction of pre-departure testing for all flights from Australia to New Zealand.

Hipkins said the quarantine travel break will be reviewed Monday as health officials continue to closely monitor the situation.

Given the growing number of Covid-19 cases across the gap, a break was necessary, Hipkins said.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement Saturday evening (file photo).

I acknowledge the frustration and inconvenience that comes with this break, but given the high level of transmission of what appears to be the Delta variant, and the fact that there are now multiple community groups, it is the right thing to do to keep Covid- 19 from New Zealand

All Kiwis traveling to Australia must follow the health guidelines of the state or territory in which they are located, the Government said.

One flight from Brisbane to Wellington took off at around 9.30pm (NZT) and another flight from Brisbane was expected to land in Christchurch around 1am.

A spokesman for Hipkins’s office said if the flights started before 10.30am, they were not part of the break and were excluded.

The Wellington area is currently at the Covid-19 2 alert level after a man from Sydney tested positive for the virus after spending the weekend in the city.

On Friday evening, it was confirmed that the husband has the highly transmitted Delta variant.

He is linked to the Bondi group, with cases carrying the Delta variant of the virus, the type that devastated India earlier this year.

To date, no evidence of Covid-19 has been found in the community or in the Wellingtons wastewater.

As the virus picks up pace in Sydney, the NSW government crisis cabinet took the advice of NSW Chief of Staff Kerry Chant at an emergency meeting Saturday.

NSW registered 29 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday night, though health authorities expect that number to rise significantly in the coming days.