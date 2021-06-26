Big announcement on growing DA likely today. Details Here





New Delhi: A major announcement is expected today, namely June 26, that could bring relief to the loops of Central Government pensioners who have been eagerly awaiting the reinstatement of the Goodwill Aid (DA). The JCM National Council, which represents central government employees, will have a meeting with the union finance ministry and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) today to discuss Employee DA Increase. The decision can benefit up to 52 lek central government employees 60 lakh pensioners who are waiting for a salary increase. The decision on DA arrears will be taken on the recommendation of the 7th Payments Commission. Read also – 7th Payments Commission Latest news: Central Government employees will now receive pension slips via SMS, Email, WhatsApp Great help is expected in DA delays Central government employees can expect three payments at once today. Employees are expected to receive three installments of due pay for the period from 1 January 2020, to 1 January 2021. In addition, the DA for June 2021 is also expected to be announced. The government had earlier said it would clear the 18-month delay for employees. The meeting was scheduled for May 8, 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Read also – 7th Payments Commission Latest News: This state announces promotion policy for its employees on a temporary basis The center has said stalled kindness assistance (DA) and love facilitation (DR) for its employees and retirees will resume from July 1, 2021. Read also – Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Over 40,000 vacancies for RRB Group D recruitment, the 10th permit can be applied. Check the details According to a News18 report, Level 1 employees can expect DA arrears worth Rs 11,880 up to Rs 37,554, while Level 13 employees are expected to receive anywhere from Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900 according to the recommendations of 7- of the Payments Commission. Level 14 employees can receive more than Rs 2 laksh in arrears DA. Any increase in DA from July 1, however, will only be effective from that day and employees will not receive any delays for not reviewing DA for the previous period, the government has clarified.







