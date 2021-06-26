PH back on the money list – Manila Newsletter

The Philippines is again placed on the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) based in Paris, one of 22 countries with serious shortcomings Against Money Laundering and Combating Terrorist Financing (AML / CFT), which increases the risk of dirty money transactions in trade and remittances.

The FATF on Friday, June 25 (Paris time) released the list of countries under its jurisdiction with strategic shortcomings that includes the Philippines. The last time the country was on the gray list was in 2013.

Jurisdictions under increased monitoring are found to have strategic shortcomings in efforts to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

The FATF said that when a jurisdiction is under increased monitoring this means that the country is committed to quickly addressing the identified strategic shortcomings within the agreed timeframes and is subject to increased monitoring.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council of the Philippines (AMLC), chaired by Governor of Bangkok Central Philippines (BSP) Benjamin E. Diokno, said the first step to being removed from the increased monitoring list is to agree and submit reports. necessary progress in the FATF. The Philippines must submit progress reports three times a year.

Given the recent identification of the Philippines as a Jurisdiction under Increased Monitoring with serious AML / CFT deficiencies, the relevant government and law enforcement agencies based on a commitment to implement the 18 action plans within the set deadlines. be essential to removing countries from such a list, AMLC said in a statement today (Saturday).

However, the AMLC said that simply identifying the Philippines as a jurisdiction under the Increased Monitoring with serious AML / CFT deficiencies does not automatically mean imposing countermeasures.

Only when the country fails to meet deadlines will the FATF call on countries to impose countermeasures against the Philippines. Therefore, all government agencies involved should deliver the expected results in the action plans related to them, AMLC said.

The FATF said the Philippines has a high-level political commitment to work with the FATF and the APG (Asia Pacific Group) to strengthen the effectiveness of its AML / CFT regime. He noted that since the conclusion of the Mutual Assessment Report (MER) in 2019, there have been improvements in addressing technical deficiencies in targeted financial sanctions.

The Philippines is expected by the FATF to have these action plans: effective risk-based oversight Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions; AND to demonstrate that supervisors are using AML / CFT controls to mitigate the risks associated with casino junk. Other action plans include enforcing sanctions on unregistered and illegal shipment operators, increased use of financial intelligence, and money laundering investigations and prosecutions, among others.

In its statement, AMLC said the Philippines is committed to the timely implementation of the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) action plans to adequately address all of the country’s AML / CFT deficits.

ALMC said that this month, the FATF has already recognized its AML / CFT Strategy for 2018 to 2022 or the National Anti-Corruption System or NACS and has considered all recommended actions indicated in MER countries. In the meantime, NACS is currently being updated to integrate the ICRG action plans to ensure an all-government approach, AMLC said.

The Philippines action plans that are currently being undertaken include the following: amending and enacting AML / CFT laws; improving the AML / CFT supervisory framework; strengthening money laundering and the investigation and prosecution of terrorist financing; and campaigns to raise public awareness.

Last April of this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has already warned and even predicted that the FATF will likely put the Philippines back on its gray list due to the assessment of the low / moderate grades of APG 2019 for the overall effectiveness of countries’ AML / CFT regimes, including oversight, preventive measures, and unit transparency. Inclusion in the FATF list means the Philippines could face detrimental effects on trade and remittances, the IMF said.

The Philippines has avoided the FATF blacklist or blacklist because a FATF blacklist is subject to additional reporting requirements and stricter inspections that delay remittances and increase service fees. In some cases, financial institutions prohibit transactions with countries on the FATF blacklist.





