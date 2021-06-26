Why would anyone listen to him? Hancock has lost authority, say sad Covid | Matt Hancock

The families of Covid victims have questioned whether Matt Hancock still has the moral authority to announce any pandemic restrictions in the future following his attempt to break the rules with a colleague, amid growing calls for the health secretary to resign.

The health secretary is facing increasing pressure to resign after he apologized for violating social distance rules during a clinic with Gina Coladangelo, a non-executive director in the Department of Health and Social Welfare, on May 6th.

On Saturday, Conservative MP for North Norfolk Duncan Baker called for Matt Hancock to step down, telling the Eastern Daily Press that politicians in senior public offices must act with the right morals and ethics.

Matt Hancock, for a number of measures, has fallen short. As an MP who is a dedicated family man, married for 12 years to a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me, he said.

I will not adopt this behavior in any way and I have told the government what I think.

The Covid-19 Righteous Families group has written to the prime minister asking him to fire Hancock if he does not resign and asked if the health secretary could now retain any moral authority over the pandemic.

Up and down the country, grieving families have done everything they can to follow the rules and prevent further loss of life, the group said.

But clearly Matt Hancock thought hands, face, space was a rule for everyone else.

Rivka Gottlieb, from the campaign group, told BBC Radio 4s The World Tonight: If he were to announce another blockade or further regulation, why would anyone listen to someone who does not follow the rules themselves? It’s a bit like the Cummings effect.

The campaign group said the prime ministers’ support for Hancock was a slap in the face to families who had lost loved ones to the virus.

Last March, the prime ministers, then senior councilor Dominic Cummings, drove 260 miles from his London home to Durham during the blockade after he and his wife captured Covid, when there were strict travel restrictions.

Johnson stood by his top adviser, saying he had no choice but to travel despite the widespread condemnation of Cummings’ conduct.

On the growing pressure for Hancock to resign, Labor leader Anneliese Dodds said: “He set the rules. He admits he broke them. He has to go. If he does not resign, the Prime Minister must dismiss him.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who heads the all-party parliamentary group on the coronavirus, accused the health secretary of complete hypocrisy and questioned Johnsons’s response, saying whether or not he accepted the pardon was irrelevant.

Downing Street said Johnson accepts Hancocks’ pardon and considers the matter closed. However, a Labor spokesman accused the Prime Minister of having no back, adding: “This issue is not conclusively closed, despite government efforts to cover it up.

Lawyers have asked if the health secretary has broken his law regarding coronavirus restrictions, even though he has only admitted to violating the instructions.

At the time the photo was taken, instructions said people should keep their distance from anyone who is not in their family or support bubble.

Legislation in force at that point also said that no person can attend a gathering consisting of two or more people and take place inside.

There was an exception for work purposes or for providing voluntary or charitable services, but it is unclear whether the health secretary considers the clinic to be part of a working meeting.

Metropolitan Police said they were not investigating any violations because of course MPS is not investigating Covid-related issues retrospectively.

An instant poll by Savanta ComRes, released hours after photos of the couple kissing in the Hancocks ministerial office surfaced, found that 58% of UK adults thought the health secretary should resign, compared to 25% who thought they should not.