The study suggests a correlation between high levels of pollution and deaths from Covid-19

A study involving various experts from across the country found a correlation between high levels of pollution and deaths from Covid-19. The study shows that Maharashtra has recorded 2.5 times the annual emissions of the highest annual particles in India and also recorded the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths indicating a link between air pollution and Covid-19, both of which directly affect the Respiratory System.

Study entitled Establishing a link between fine particle zones (PM2.5) and Covid-19 over India based on anthropogenic emission sources and air quality data also provided the first evidence of how people living in multi-zone contaminated are susceptible to Covid-19 infection

It is authored by Dr Saroj Kumar Sahu, Environmental Sciences PG and Poonam Mangaraj, Environmental Sciences PG from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Gufran Beig, senior scientist; Suvarna Tikle, a scientist from IITM-Pune; Bhishma Tyagi, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela and V Vinoj, IIT-Bhubaneswar.

In the study, Covid-19 cases were observed between March 2020 to November 2020, while the emission load of PM 2.5 national was estimated from the base year 2019.

For the study, the authors divided specific areas into different hotspot areas across India. Out of 16 cities across 36 states, Pune and Mumbai were the two cities selected by Maharashtra (falling under area 6) for the study. Also, Pune and Mumbai are among the hottest Covid-19 countries in the country, where high air pollution from the transportation and industry sectors have a noticeable relationship with a higher number of Covid-19 cases and casualties.

Dr Sahu said, Our findings suggest a significant correlation between air pollution circle level data and Covid-19 cases. We found that regions with large amounts of fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel and coal among others. combustion in transport and industrial activities, also experiences many more cases Covid-19, PM2.5 are small-sized particles that affect the upper respiratory system, and Covid-19 has also shown similar effects on health.

Air has suspended particulate matter (PM) of various sizes. Many of them are a complex mixture of dust, pollen, soot and smoke and they are dangerous. Of this, PM 2.5 is the smallest type, with a diameter of no more than 2.5 micrometers (fine particles). PM2.5 is considered to have a very significant health impact as it can stay in the air for days or weeks, and is small enough to invade the lung airways.

The study found that of the 16 cities captured in the study, Pune and Mumbai recorded the third and fourth highest air quality day, respectively. Worked a total of 117 days with poor air quality. Similarly, Mumbai saw 165 days of poor air quality out of total.

In parallel, Pune recorded 3.38 lakh Covid-19 cases and 7,060 deaths, while Mumbai recorded 2.64 lakh Covid-19 cases and 10,445 deaths during this period, which was the highest in the country.

Dr Sahu pointed out that the study found that while Maharashtra was one of the leading industrialized and developed states with a high amount of PM2.5 emissions, the county-level emission assessment showed that Mumbai was experiencing more pollution than Pune.

In addition to Mumbai and Pune, the study also featured two other hotspots – Nagpur and Chandrapur – in Maharashtra that witnessed high pollution, as well as higher cases and casualties of Covid-19.

Although these cities were not directly part of our study, both countries have the presence of industrial units and power plants that aggravate air pollution by making them hotspots in Maharashtra, Dr Sahu said.

The study identified that Maharashtra has emerged as a dominant polluting state, where the road transport sector plays an important role followed by industrial, power plants and biomass burning among others.

Dr Sahu added, “Through our analysis, it has become clear that the increasing pollution load is becoming increasingly a catalyst to exacerbate Covid-19 cases.”

Dr Beig, senior scientist and director of the founding project, Air Quality Weather Prediction and Research System (SAFAR) and co-author of the paper, said that in hotspots within Maharashtra exposure to daily air pollution can make the lungs of weak persons.

When human-induced emissions increase combined with the dual impact of the Covid-19 virus, lung damage will be much faster and health conditions will worsen, he said.

Ashok A Shingare, member secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), said, in general we are aware that if there are more pollutants in the air, there is a predominance of more pneumatic diseases in those regions. Given the effects of coronavirus on the pulmonary system, there must be and is a clear correlation for health diseases arising from both air pollution and Covid-19. Keeping the transportation sector as the main source of air pollution in Mumbai and Pune, we have overcome from BS-IV to BS-VI but the implementation and approval of these new vehicles is lacking. There is a need to build more awareness and keep the economy in mind for faster adoption of the BS-VI.

P MAIN CONCLUSIONS FROM THE STUDY

1) Higher numbers of Covid-19 cases are found in states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat among others where the exposure to prolonged high concentration of PM2.5 is relatively high.

2) Major cities like Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and others experienced the highest number of Covid-19 cases. PM2.5 emission loads are also higher in these areas due to fossil-based human-induced activities.

3) The results demonstrated that the emission load of Covid-19 and PM2.5 shows a significant correlation with reported cases and resulting deaths.

4) The transport and industry sector was the main contributor to PM2.5 in Maharashtra and was associated with an increase in Covid-19 cases.

5) The current finding is essential to prepare further preparation in the current situation to address the Covid-19 pandemic in densely populated states like Maharashtra. The results are useful in slowing down the spread of the virus by providing more preventive steps and resources in areas with high levels of pollution for current situations as well as future opportunities.

6) Among the solutions, the study stressed that there was a need to look for cleaner technology, better transport emission rates like Bharat Phase VI earlier and to provide better coal technology like ultra-supercritical power plants to reduce particle emissions.