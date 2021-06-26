Kerala government moves SC to withdraw Houseruckus 2015 case involving Minister Sivankutty, others – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service KOCHI: The Kerala government has filed a Special Holiday Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court seeking to drop the criminal case against Education Minister V Sivankutty, former Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and four LDF leaders. The issue concerns the riots that took place in the Kerala Assembly during the 2015 budget session when the MLAs of the opposition LDF broke chairs, shattered micro and climbed on tables protesting against then-Finance Minister KM Mani . Former MLAs EP Jayarajan, K Ajith, CK Sadasivan and K Kunjammed are the other accused in this case. The government approached the Supreme Court challenging the order of a Single Judge of the Kerala Supreme Court rejecting the request to dismiss the case. As for the prosecution case, the accused persons, who were opposition MLAs at the time, interrupted the presentation of the budget and climbed on the Mayor’s dais, damaging items such as the President’s chair, computer, friend and emergency lamp to stop KM Mani from the presentation of the budget. The fraud caused a loss of Rs 2,20,093 on the state stock exchange. READ ALSO | Putting a dowry threat in Kerala society In the SLP, the state government argued that the accused persons have the right to defend the legislative privileges of their actions performed on the floor of the house. The state also claimed that the single judge had failed to assess that the incident took place on the floor of the Legislative Assembly during the budget session as part of the protest by members of the legislative assembly opposition against the budget presentation. In such circumstances, it was not appropriate to reject a request submitted by the prosecutor on the grounds that the request submitted by the public prosecutor was not in good faith and was not supported by any strong reason. In addition, no crime could have been registered without the prior sanction of the President. Persons charged in connection with their function of protesting as members of the legislative assembly, the MLA who have been charged in this FIR, have the right to receive protection under the Constitution. Since the MLA protest was about their function as members of the Legislative Assembly, no criminal proceedings could be instituted, the state argued.

