Heavy rain is heading to parts of the UK as a warning issued a day after the ‘tornado’ struck





The Met Office has forecast heavy rains in an official weather warning issued just a day after residents said a ‘tornado’ hit London. The rain warning, which starts tomorrow and ends on Monday, covers southern Wales and south-west and south of England. Forecasters have warned that more than three inches of rain could fall in places, with nearly one inch possible in an hour. The Met office has also warned of possible flooding and travel disruptions across the affected area. The organization’s weather warning, which starts tomorrow afternoon, says: “Continuous rain, heavy and sometimes thunderous, will move through the south and south-west of England and parts of south Wales until Sunday afternoon.





“It will continue Monday morning, before it eases. 20-40 mm is likely to fall quite widely across the area, but some places may see 60-80 mm during this period, including 15-25 mm “Within an hour. Such totals can cause travel disruptions and some flooding.” This comes a day after residents claimed a tornado ‘struck in Barking in East London, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The videos showed trees falling on the road, as well as trash cans flying through the air and completely broken fences.





(Image: Aktar Gani)

A resident wrote alongside their footage: “Tornado in Barking, East London. WOW”. Another posted a clip with the caption: “How there is a whole tornado in Leh”. A number of vehicles and homes were reportedly damaged, but Barking and Dagenham police said there were no reports of casualties. Officials said the incident is a weather-related incident, but at this time it could not be confirmed if it was actually a tornado. Sky News reporter Kiran Bhangal wrote on Twitter: I just experienced a hurricane in Barking London London. Dozens of cars and houses damaged.





(Image: Aktar Gani)

Police and fire crews at the scene. Really very scary. Barking and Dagenham Police said: “Police were called around 1920 to report damage to roofs, electrical appliances, furniture and vehicles on Hulse Avenue and several surrounding roads in the # Barking area. “This is a weather-related incident, during which there was a lightning strike. “Apart from lightning strikes, we have seen reports of a tornado but we cannot confirm this. “There are no reports of casualties. “Officials are liaising with the local authority to provide support that is available to anyone affected by property damage.”







