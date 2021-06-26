Punjab farmers, Haryana take protest marches, police use water cannon





Large numbers of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana on Saturday staged protest marches against the Center’s three farm laws even when police used a water cannon to disperse growers as they broke down barricades on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Farmers had planned to march towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans here and present a memorandum to mark the end of seven months of their agitation against the three central agro-marketing laws on June 26th. A heavy police force was deployed in and around Chandigarh to stop protesters from heading towards Punjab and Haryana Raj Bhavans, officials said. Barricades were set up in many places to prevent farmers coming from Mohali and Panchkula from heading towards Chandigarh. However, the farmers’ agents, coming from the Mohali side, entered Chandigarh after crossing barricades set up on the Chandigarh-Mohali border while facing the water cannon.

A protester could be seen climbing on top of a water cannon vehicle. Earlier, large numbers of farmers from some parts of Punjab gathered at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali before moving towards the Governor’s House of Punjab. Similarly, farmers from some parts of Haryana also gathered at Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula of Haryana. They headed towards Haryana Raj Bhavan. Farmers in Panchkula forced their way through a layer of barricades but they were not allowed to enter Chandigarh and stopped at the Chandigarh-Panchkula border where Haryana police had placed water cannons and trucks. Farmers coming from the Mohali side were led by farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal while protesters from the Haryana side were led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Samyukt Kisan member Morcha Yogendra Yadav. Carrying farmer clothing flags and raising banners against the BJP-led government, farmers, including women and youth, coming from Mohali marched towards Chandigarh in tractors, vehicles and on foot. They were stopped near sector 17 by police where several buses were parked on the street to prevent protesters from heading towards Punjab Raj Bhavan. Rajewal there presented the memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh to present to the Governor of Punjab. Similarly, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Yogendra Yadav gave a memorandum to another official to present it to the governor of Haryana. After handing over the memoranda, the farmers’ leaders called on the protesters to return. Although traffic was diverted to alternative routes, passengers in Chandigarh faced concerns. Most of the farmers were without masks and did not follow the proper behavior for Covid. Kuldeep Chahal Senior Police Chief Chandigarh praised the police personnel for handling the situation with patience and maturity and not allowing the situation to get out of control. Meanwhile, returnee gangster activist Lakha Sidhana, who was reserved for his alleged involvement in the violence that followed at the Red Castle on Republic Day, could also be seen participating in the farmers’ protest program. Earlier, addressing a rally in Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Rajewal criticized the Modi-led government over its three farm legislation and claimed that the Central Government intended to hand over agriculture to corporate houses. Independent MLA by Haryana Sombir Sangwan, who was present at Gurdwara Nada Sahib, said the farm laws will destroy the farming community. Farmers have protested against the Trade Production and Trade Act (Promotion and Facilitation) of Farmers, 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Law on Securing Farm Prices and Services, 2020; and the Essential Goods Act (Amendment), 2020. They have been camping on the borders of Delhi since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their products. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over these controversial laws. The government last held talks with farmer leaders on 22 January. Talks between the two sides were halted after a tractor parade on January 26 by farmers in Delhi turned violent.

