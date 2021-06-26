My father and Lalu ji were close friends… Tejashwi is my younger brother: Chirag Paswan





Days after Tejashwi Yadav invited him to join a coalition with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) Party leader Chirag Paswan said the RJD leader was like his little brother and a decision for a Possible alliances between the two parties will be taken at a time when there will be elections in the state. “My father (Ram Vilas Paswan) and Lalu ji (Tejashwi’s father) have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I have known each other since childhood, we would have a close friendship, he is my little brother. “When the time comes for elections in Bihar, the party will receive a final call on the alliance,” said Chirag, who is also an MP from Jamui. My father and Lalu ji have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav & I have known each other since childhood, we would have a close friendship, he is my little brother. When election time comes in Bihar, then the party will receive a final call to the alliance: Chirag Paswan ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021 Pointing out that it was he who stayed with the BJP and not the Prime Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, whose party JD (U) won the 2020 assembly elections with the support of the BJP, the LJP leader said: “I stood with the BJP at every step, “including the issues of the CAA, the NRC. However, Nitish ji did not agree with the same. It is now up to the BJP to decide whether they will support me or Nitish Kumar in the coming days.” The LJP leader, who has made clear suggestions of his frustration with BJP, is now trying to regain the lost political ground from starting his Jihad Bihar from the field Hajipur Ram Vilas Paswans and rebel uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras Lok Sabha from July 5, the anniversary of his father’s birth. Wednesday, Tejashwi had called Chirag to join him reminding him of how Lalu Prasad had helped Ram Vilas Paswan be appointed to Rajya Sabha in 2010 when the LJP had no MP or MLA. Tejashwi, who returned to Patna from Delhi on Wednesday, said Chsht Chirag is the one who has to decide whether he will continue to live with the followers of Guru Golwalkars Thunder or with the followers of BR Ambedkar, the maker of the Indian Constitution. Without mentioning the name JD (U), Tejashwi made a quick hit on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There are people who are good at schemes. These people also deceive ignorance about political events in the state, he said.







