Assembly noise: Kerala challenges HC’s dismissal request





The actions of lawmakers protected by legal actions with parliamentary privilege, says SC



The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Supreme Court dismissing a request by prosecutors to drop a case of criminal misconduct, malice and destruction of public property involving Education Minister V. Sivankutty and others who created a scam on the floor of the Assembly during a presentation budget in 2015. Television images showed MLAs hitting the floor of the House and throwing chairs, computers and other public property shortly after Finance Minister KM Mani began his budget speech during the UDF governments’ rule. The state argued that the actions of lawmakers were protected by legal actions with parliamentary privilege. When the action of the accused persons was in connection with their function of protesting as Members of the Legislative Assembly, do they not have the right to receive protection? the state asked the roof court. The Assembly Secretary should not have complained against the MLAs to the police without obtaining the President’s prior sanction, the government argued. In addition to criminal offenses under the IPC, lawmakers were reserved under the Law on the Prevention of Damage to Public Property. The Public Prosecutor’s request to withdraw the cases was rejected by the Chief Prosecutor of Thiruvananthapuram on September 22, last year. The magistrate had concluded that the request was made in good faith and under external influence. The Supreme Court upheld the Magistrates’ decision in March. A bench run by Justice DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear the petition on June 29th. UDF leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised a warning about the issue. In its appeal, the State government, represented by attorney G. Prakash, said that a Magistrates’ role is limited when the Prosecutor requests the withdrawal of the case under Article 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. All the Magistrate has to consider is whether the Prosecutor has exercised his mind independently and properly. The reason for the Prosecutors’ decision to seek the withdrawal of a case should not be limited to a little evidence. It can also depend on other important reasons, as well as further expand the edges of public justice, public order and peace is the established law. The broad edges of public justice will certainly include appropriate social, economic and political goals, the State argued in its special petition for permission before the Supreme Court. The State also argued that it should be left to the House to decide whether it wished to exercise its jurisdiction or hand over the offender to the criminal courts.

