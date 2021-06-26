India to allow private players to build and operate rocket launch sites

India has decided to allow private companies to set up and operate missile launch sites inside and outside the country, subject to prior authorization from the government.

Similarly, any rocket launch (orbital or sub-orbital) from Indian territory or overseas can only be carried out with the authorization of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), an independent body formed by Government of India, under Department of Space (DOS).

Departure can be from the own or rental departure site and also from mobile platforms (land, sea or air) according to the Draft National Space Transport Policy-2020 issued by the Department of Space.

“The draft National Space Transport Policy 2020 is comprehensive that covers all aspects of launching rockets, launch pads, entering a space facility and others,” Irin Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO Agnikul Cosmos, told IANS.

The city centered Agnikul Cosmos is developing a small rocket to launch small satellites into orbit.

“The policy is well done overall. Well, it allows going abroad and building our departure places,” Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO of Pawan Kumar Chandana told IANS.

Skyroot Aerospace is another small rocket manufacturer.

Under the draft policy, IN-SPACe authorization requires financial guarantee or insurance coverage from the proposer as part of his ownership towards fulfilling the nation’s liability under international agreements.

In case of departure from outside the territory of India, all approvals necessary for undertaking the field of activity in another nation or territory will be under the applicable laws of the respective nation / territory.

The compliance and approvals of the administration that controls the territory from where the Opening is performed will be provided by the proposer and the proof of compliance / approvals will be attached to the request for authorization.

IN-SPACe will authorize the departure from the Indian unit after verifying the permits granted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any other Ministry, if applicable and also the approvals obtained by the Unit from the administration / agencies controlling the territory from which it departs. .

The draft policy categorically stipulates that IN-SPACE or the Union of India will have no liability in connection with concessions made outside the territory of India.

According to the draft policy, the authorization process will ensure that the allocation of government-owned facilities will not present an obstacle to the timely implementation of approved spatial programs for social development or the protection of national sovereignty.

“The authorization process will ensure that there are no violations of start-up agreements related to non-commercial and spatial cooperation related to other countries,” the draft notes.

According to the Department of Space, it is essential to ensure that the independent start-up activities undertaken by Indian entities comply with relevant treaties and other international agreements due to the impact of such activities on public safety, domestic and global transport, and in satellite orbit.

Therefore, an authorization mechanism should be in place to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and safety requirements.

“The draft policy is comprehensive. It covers all aspects of space transport such as launching, openings, re-entry and more. This makes it clear that this is a single window system. IN-SPACe, is the node agency responsible for overall approval, “said Ravichandran of Agnikul Cosmos.

According to him, the draft policy enters into the specifics of what is required in each category for approval. This is very helpful as work can begin on how to complete these.

“However, it would be good if the government provides the sector with clear guidelines on accountability and assurance as these are very important aspects still very vague. Also, term approvals will be implemented for the benefit of stakeholders,” Skyroot added. Chandana Aerospace.

In draft policy, globally, the participation of private agencies in the provision of launch services has increased and some of these agencies have become important players in the commercial market for launch services.

India is also witnessing the emergence of a “New Space” where private players in the space sector aim to exploit the commercial potential of small satellite launch services by developing small satellite launchers for the global market.

Indian players, who are engaged in the development of launch vehicles, are also eager to exploit the national facilities already established by the Government.

Recent reforms announced by the Government towards unlocking the potential of the space sector in the country are expected to attract entrepreneurs to invest in cost-effective space transportation systems and fast return in proportion to the important global market of commercial launch services, Department i Space said.

