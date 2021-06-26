International
Know India better than all other Pakistanis: Imran Khan shares his vision for future foreign relations | World News
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with the New York Times said he knows India better than all other Pakistanis and has enjoyed love and respect from the country because of the mutual love of the two nations for cricket. You know, maybe of all Pakistanis, I know India better than anyone. I have had love and respect from India [more] that anyone because cricket is a great sport. Almost her religion in both countries, said the legendary former cricketer.
He expressed disappointment at being unable to normalize trade ties with India, despite arriving after taking office, adding that a civilized trade relationship would be beneficial to both countries.
So when I took office, the first thing I did was take this approach to Prime Minister Modi and say, ‘Look, my main goal for coming to power is to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.’ And the best way would be if India and Pakistan would have a normal, civilized trade relationship. That would benefit both countries, Khan said.
I think it’s a particular RSS ideology to which Narendra Modi belongs, which just came out in front of a brick wall. And, therefore, the answer to your question is yes. If there had been another Indian leadership, I think we would have had a good relationship with them. And yes, we would have resolved all our disputes through dialogue, he added.
Read also: Pakistan fails to get off the FATF gray list
Khan also spoke at length about the type of foreign relations he envisions Pakistan having with the US after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is completed, stating that it is similar to the type of relationship the US shares with the UK and India . Which would surrender more than what the two countries shared during the war on terrorism. During which the US felt it was helping Pakistan, they thought Pakistan then had to make US offers,
“Now, after the US leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would basically want a civilized relationship, which you have between the nations, and we would like to improve our trade relationship with the US,” he said.
Khan expressed uncertainty about the type of military relationship the two countries would share after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Post US withdrawal, I do not know what kind of military relationship it will be. But now, the relationship must be based on this common goal that there is a political solution in Afghanistan before the United States leaves.” , he said.
“When asked if Pakistan will recognize a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Pakistan said Pakistan would only recognize a government elected by the people of Afghanistan, whichever government they elect.”
While promising his full support for the government led by President Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan, he affirmed that Pakistan will not take military action against the Taliban and in case they try to take Afghanistan then Pakistan will seal the border because now we can , because we have surrounded our border (Durand line), which was before [open], because Pakistan does not want to get into, a number, conflict. “Second, we do not want another influx of refugees.”
Khan said the signing of the Doha agreement on February 29, 2020 between the US and Afghanistan which will allow US troops to return home has reduced Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban because at the moment the United States gave an exit date, the Taliban in essentially claim victory. They are thinking they won the war. And so, our ability to influence them diminishes the more strongly they feel. “
Khan also commented on Kashmir during his interview stating “I think it is a disaster for India because it only means that this conflict will ignite and (and prevent) any normal relations between Pakistan and India”.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]