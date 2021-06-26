Know India better than all other Pakistanis: Imran Khan shares his vision for future foreign relations | World News

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with the New York Times said he knows India better than all other Pakistanis and has enjoyed love and respect from the country because of the mutual love of the two nations for cricket. You know, maybe of all Pakistanis, I know India better than anyone. I have had love and respect from India [more] that anyone because cricket is a great sport. Almost her religion in both countries, said the legendary former cricketer.

He expressed disappointment at being unable to normalize trade ties with India, despite arriving after taking office, adding that a civilized trade relationship would be beneficial to both countries.

So when I took office, the first thing I did was take this approach to Prime Minister Modi and say, ‘Look, my main goal for coming to power is to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.’ And the best way would be if India and Pakistan would have a normal, civilized trade relationship. That would benefit both countries, Khan said.

I think it’s a particular RSS ideology to which Narendra Modi belongs, which just came out in front of a brick wall. And, therefore, the answer to your question is yes. If there had been another Indian leadership, I think we would have had a good relationship with them. And yes, we would have resolved all our disputes through dialogue, he added.

Khan also spoke at length about the type of foreign relations he envisions Pakistan having with the US after the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is completed, stating that it is similar to the type of relationship the US shares with the UK and India . Which would surrender more than what the two countries shared during the war on terrorism. During which the US felt it was helping Pakistan, they thought Pakistan then had to make US offers,

“Now, after the US leaves Afghanistan, Pakistan would basically want a civilized relationship, which you have between the nations, and we would like to improve our trade relationship with the US,” he said.

Khan expressed uncertainty about the type of military relationship the two countries would share after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. “Post US withdrawal, I do not know what kind of military relationship it will be. But now, the relationship must be based on this common goal that there is a political solution in Afghanistan before the United States leaves.” , he said.

“When asked if Pakistan will recognize a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Pakistan said Pakistan would only recognize a government elected by the people of Afghanistan, whichever government they elect.”

While promising his full support for the government led by President Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan, he affirmed that Pakistan will not take military action against the Taliban and in case they try to take Afghanistan then Pakistan will seal the border because now we can , because we have surrounded our border (Durand line), which was before [open], because Pakistan does not want to get into, a number, conflict. “Second, we do not want another influx of refugees.”

Khan said the signing of the Doha agreement on February 29, 2020 between the US and Afghanistan which will allow US troops to return home has reduced Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban because at the moment the United States gave an exit date, the Taliban in essentially claim victory. They are thinking they won the war. And so, our ability to influence them diminishes the more strongly they feel. “

Khan also commented on Kashmir during his interview stating “I think it is a disaster for India because it only means that this conflict will ignite and (and prevent) any normal relations between Pakistan and India”.