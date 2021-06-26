Palestinian Authority: Hamas, Dahlan behind anti-Abbas protests





Palestinian officials in Ramallah on Saturday accused Hamas and ousted Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan of using the death of political activist Nizar Banat to incite protests against the Palestinian Authority. The claim came as Palestinians continued for the third day in a row to protest the death of Banat, 44, who was allegedly beaten to death by PA security officers who raided his home to arrest him last Thursday. Leaders of Hamas and other Palestinian factions have called on Palestinians in the West Bank to take to the streets to protest the activist’s death. Denunciation of the PA security forces as “guard of [Israeli] settlements “, faction leaders also called for an end to security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and the IDF.” This dangerous development will not go unnoticed, “said senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, adding that his group welcomes anyone who took to the streets to demonstrate against the PA and its forces. “Some parties, especially Hamas and Mohammed Dahlan, are taking advantage of the incident to incite against the PA leadership,” a senior official told The Jerusalem Post. “We will now allow anyone to spread anarchy and lawlessness in the West Bank. to serve on the agendas of foreign parties. “Another Palestinian official told the Post that many of those protesting and inciting in the streets of Palestinian cities are” affiliated with Hamas, Dahlan and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. Banat’s family said they intended to file a case in international courts against PA and its security forces for his “murder and torture”. The family called on human rights organizations to help them file the case in international courts. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The family also demanded the dismissal of Hebron PA governor Jibreen al-Bakri and the deputy head of the city’s PA Preventive Security Service, Maher Abu Halawah, for their alleged involvement in their son’s death. The family warned that failure to meet their demands would “translate into bloodshed and fire”. Banat, an outspoken PA critic, was brought to Hebron for burial on Friday at a funeral attended by thousands of Palestinians, including masked gunmen who vowed revenge for his “murder.” “Oh Nizar, you wounded soul, your blood will not be in vain,” chanted the mourners. Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas), you traitor, sell your people for money. We will step on your head. “Repeating the slogan that first appeared during the Tunisian uprising, which sparked the Arab Spring about 10 years ago, the mourners also chanted: ‘People want to overthrow the regime.’ PA security forces arrested more than 15 Palestinians who took part in protests in Ramallah and other West Bank cities and chanted slogans demanding the removal of Abbas from power. Protesters also chanted slogans accusing the PA of silencing its critics and political opponents through repressive measures. At least eight of those arrested remain in jail, while others have been released on bail, Palestinian sources said. Six other Palestinians complained that they had been physically assaulted by PA security officers during protests in Ramallah. They are: Mahmoud Tartir, Najla Zeitoun, Maher al-Akhras, Samer Mansour, Haitham Siyaj and Ghassan al-Sa’di. Referring to the anti-Abbas protests, Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the PA General Authority for Civil Affairs and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, commented: “Law, order and transparency are mandatory, and they guarantee the protection of all Palestinians. . And they preserve the political, social and national structure. No one is above the law. The Palestinian Independent Human Rights Commission (ICHR) said on Friday that autopsy observations confirmed the presence of bruises and scratches on many areas of Banat’s body, including his head, neck and shoulders. , chest, spine, upper and lower limbs, with signs of handcuffs on the joints and rib fractures. “Preliminary autopsy results also show, according to the Commission doctor and family doctor, that the death is abnormal,” the ICHR said in a statement. “We believe that what the Banat activist was exposed to is a serious incident against a political opponent who demands a criminal investigation and the conduct of all those responsible and involved in the competent judicial authorities to take legal action against them.” The ICHR also urged the AP to “Stop prosecuting any citizen based on opinion and expression” and to immediately release all detainees in connection with political activity, opinion and expression, or participation in elections that have been postponed. “Banat was a former candidate on the Freedom and Dignity list for the parliamentary elections scheduled for May 22. He was famous for posting videos on Facebook in which he strongly condemned corruption in the PA. In recent weeks, PA security forces have arrested or questioned dozens of Palestinians linked to Dahlan’s Al-Mustaqbal electoral list (Future) A few hours after Banat’s death, PA Prime Minister Mohammad S htayyeh announced the formation of a committee to investigate The committee, chaired by the justice minister, began its work on Saturday.Banat’s brother, Ghassan, said on Saturday that his family did not trust the PA government and its committee.He said no one from the PA has contacted the family so far. “We demand the removal of President Abbas and the prime minister,” Ghassan Banat said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos