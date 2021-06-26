The mayor of Vancouver calls for police board reform

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, a political science professor who devotes himself more to policy analysis than verbal clashes, has spent part of the past two weeks harshly criticizing his cities’ police force and what he says is lack of willingness on her part to systematically address racism

The confrontation has come to mind after more than a year in which the mayor has tried to respond to calls for racial justice since the assassination of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Mr Stewart has called for the Vancouver Police Department Departments budget to be cut and he has been critical of the voice of departments dealing with two incidents that became a high-profile disgrace to the city.

Mr Stewart said in an interview that he blames his conflict with the VPD on what he considers a structural flaw in the relationship between British Columbia mayors and police boards. A UN mayor may act as chair of police board meetings and may be the public representative of the boards, but may not make proposals or vote.

In Ontario, police boards have a majority of city council members or city-designated representatives. In Alberta, police boards in cities such as Edmonton and Calgary have two council members, as well as representatives appointed by the council. In those countries where municipal politicians participate directly in police oversight, there is little external evidence of sustained conflict between city councils and police boards over systematic racism.

Meanwhile, in Vancouver, relations between the mayor and the police have deteriorated. Mr Stewart is now the subject of a formal complaint to the Vancouver Police Board, filed by a police sergeant claiming the mayor has created a toxic work environment for officers.

In his letter of complaint, Sergeant Blair Canning writes that the mayor actively participates in eroding public confidence and perception of the VPD by making generalized, often misinformed political statements, which contribute to a negative overall police picture and police officers.

Last week, Mr. Stewart announced that he would no longer be the public representative of the Vancouver Police Boards, a move he had made privately a month earlier.

I resigned as board spokesman because I find their positions unprotected, he said.

The current conflict has its roots in June, 2020, when Mr. Stewart began trying to persuade the police board to make a request to repeal police street checks. Data obtained in 2018 from police data showed that Black and Indigenous people were being detained for checks at disproportionately high levels.

Mr Stewart did not have the power to submit the proposal himself and, he said, no board member offered assistance. Instead, he received a proposal on the same topic in Vancouver city council. Councilors supported him unanimously, but the police board did not act.

In December 2019, an indigenous man and his granddaughter were handcuffed by police after an employee at a BMO branch in downtown Vancouver called 911 to report them for suspected fraud a claim was made unfounded. Earlier this year, police stopped and handcuffed the justice of British Columbia Supreme Court Selwyn Romilly, an 81-year-old black man, in a notorious case of misidentification.

Mr Stewart publicly criticized the VPD for these incidents. In December, he backed a move to limit an increase in the police budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move strongly opposed by police. After the council voted narrowly in favor of this restriction, the police board submitted a request to the province to review the council’s decision.

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer has said that although there may be some officers with racist views, the force does not have a problem throughout the system with racism. Others defending Vancouver police, including Canadian Police Association president Tom Stamatakis, have shown strong force programs in hiring diversity, which have resulted in 30 percent of the force made up of people of color.

OneCity Advisor Christine Boyle has encouraged Mr. Stewart take a strong stance on racial justice issues.

Ginger Gosnell-Myers, who was the first indigenous relations manager in the city from 2016 to 2018, has been a supporter of Mr. Stewart. I’m not even a fan of this mayor, but I do not think the mayor is great, she said. What the mayor is talking about is a problem of attitude and the influence he has on decisions.

But two former Vancouver mayors told The Globe and Mail that they think Mr Stewart has misused the situation.

Such a corrosive thing to do, said Sam Sullivan, who had his conflicts with the police during his time as mayor between 2005 and 2008. His job is to protect and build trust in the institution.

Larry Campbell, the city mayor from 2002 to 2005, was also critical. He suggested that Mr Stewart was trying to back up his left-wing image in preparation for next year’s election.

There were other steps he could have taken, Mr Campbell said.

In other major Canadian cities, police boards have recently taken steps toward combating systemic racism.

In August 2020, the Toronto Police Services Board approved a 121-page report on police reform that bluntly stated that the Board should be a catalyst for reform that addresses systematic racism in the areas of community and police security.

Among the 81 recommendations was one that instructed the police chief to identify how existing police training could be changed to address systemic racism.

Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld was outspoken last fall talking about what he planned to do to combat racism. He made the remarks after the city council organized public hearings for people to talk about systemic racism.

In September, Chief Neufeld co-signed a report by the Calgary Police Service Commission on anti-racism, equality, and inclusion that began his presentation by saying: We know that the very foundation on which policing was established was fundamentally racist, and however, the vision today is to lead a police service that is committed to dismantling inequality systems by working to become anti-racist and ruthless in our pursuit of justice, diversity and inclusion.

And the Canadian Association of Police Chiefs, of which Vancouvers Chief Palmer is a member, made a presentation to the Federal Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in August. Their report openly acknowledged the presence of systemic racism in the police.

Mr. Stewart said police in other cities took action against systemic racism because those cities have better governance structures for police oversight. He added that he believes police boards in cities outside BC receive more input from regular citizens and politicians.

He said it took him a while after he was elected to see what the problems were, both with systematic racism in the police force and with the structure of the police board. The intensive anti-racism training he and his staff have undergone since January, he said, has changed his mind fundamentally.

He added that he plans to appear before the provincial special committee to reform the Police Act, where he will advocate for a change in the way police boards work in BC

George Harvie, the mayor of Delta, BC, said he agrees with Mr. Stewart about problems with police board structures.

The way the boards operate now in the province, fully determined for conflict between mayors as chair and board, he said. Mr. Harvie wants to see more elected representatives from city councils on BC police boards because the public sees councils as ultimately responsible for the police.

I ran to the office to make changes, but [at police board], I’m just there to chair a meeting. I can not even express my concerns, he said.

Last week, Vancouver Police Board Vice President Faye Wightman issued a statement acknowledging systematic racism in the force.

Like all police services, the VPD is built on a foundation of racism and structural colonization, and the Board and the VPD have a responsibility to ensure that the essential work of dismantling any system of inequality within our processes remains at the forefront of our priorities. Said Mrs. Wightman.

But, she added, There are many positive actions being taken by the Board and the VPD in relation to anti-racism initiatives, ensuring a diverse workforce, ensuring comprehensive policies that do not contribute to any one-sided or discriminatory practices, and ensuring culturally relevant sensitivity training, which we will share on a more proactive basis in the coming weeks.

At this Thursday’s police board meeting, Deputy Chief Steve Rai spoke at length about the planned efforts to review VPD policies for any sign of racial prejudice.

In the 21st century, our institutions, including the police, must ensure that systematic prejudices are not ingrained, he said.

