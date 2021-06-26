Indian doctors face Covid-19 tax with the support of American doctors

Redited by Covid-19, India is desperately trying to contain a pandemic that has infected nearly 30 million people and officially claimed nearly 400,000 lives. Others place the tax closer 4 million deaths.

Medical teams, traumatized by their experiences, recently called it quits a war zone.

In April, other doctors and clinics working at a hospital in Gurgaon were attacked by family members after patients died from Covid-19, presumably from lack of oxygen. A few weeks later, they hid in the canteen to avoid a repeat attack.

advertisement

Doctors in India have been overwhelmed, watching the patient as the patient takes his last breath due to lack of oxygen and other basic medical equipment. The last deficiency is amphotericin, a drug used to treat Mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection appearing in Covid-infected patients.

To make matters worse, Covid-19 is plowing through rural villages where poor access to health care is making it impossible to accurately count cases. neighboring South Asian nations are facing a similar burden, but in different trajectories.

advertisement

The past two weeks have been extremely exhausting, both physically and mentally, of Karishma De, a trauma medicine resident at the New Delhis All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, shared with one of us (LR) by Facebook Messenger. I lost a lot of friends and family members.

Doctors, of course, are not the only ones affected. Nurses, respiratory therapists and other front-line workers have been drained. The crematorium workers of India are overloaded and underpaid in a grim role and without eye relief.

Covid-19 has only intensified epidemic burnout among healthcare workers. or recent study among healthcare workers in Maharashtra found that 55% were afraid of contracting Covid-19 and 66% were afraid of transmitting the virus to their family members. Some doctors have treated up to 200 Covid-19 patients in a shift, from an average of 40 to 50 patients per day before the onset of the disease. More than 1,000 doctors have died in India during the pandemic, a number that is certainly a sub-account.

Half a world away, the dire situation in India is affecting thousands of American doctors of Indian descent, like the three of us, who are fighting in different ways. We care for patients in different clinical settings in three remote corners of New York City (LR), Sacramento (RG) and Houston (BL). However, our shared experiences in dealing with the Indias Covid-19 crisis are extremely similar.

We constantly receive messages on WhatsApp and social media from relatives in our homeland, full of confusion and anxiety: Your aunt is so weak, she has difficulty breathing, her heart rate is 150 but hospitals do not take her. Dozens of relatives were diagnosed with what is likely Delta-type (B.1.617.2) since the start of the wave. Weve talked to the family about securing hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen and other rescue therapies. A critically ill relative took a liter of intravenous fluids before being told to leave the hospital that he was not ill enough to be admitted.

We have 230 Covid patients in the hospital and doctors are concerned about their health and their families while caring for patients, said Dr. Pankaj Kumar, Additional Director of Critical Care at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, BL) in maj. They were exhausted.

Trying to secure medical resources and provide medical advice over the phone, Skype and social media to relatives and friends 13 time zones away is challenging, to say the least. However, this has been the experience of thousands of Indian physicians in the US, many of whom have already been traumatized by working 24 hours and seeing death every day within our borders over the past year. We are now horrified by the spread of the fire of a virus that is spreading throughout India and neighboring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The same should be true for our colleagues with family members in South America and other severely hit regions of the world.

For most doctors, medicine is a calling. The three of us, like most of our colleagues, chose this profession out of a genuine desire to change lives for the better. But in the face of growing administrative demands, extended hours, and limited access to EPPs, our trust in the U.S. health care system was shattered. However, instead of calling these problems as a result of systemic toxicity, many doctors around the world have trampled on their grief to complete the task in question.

Addressing the mental number of Covid-19 between doctors, survivors and family members will be a difficult battle. India has not had a history of assessing mental illnesses like depression and anxiety due to lack of screening, funding and availability mental health providers in rural and urban areas. Stigma towards people with mental illness is also a barrier to care. These public attitudes are related to a massive treatment gap. According to the latest India National Mental Health Survey, between 44% and 95% of those in need of mental health care have failed to receive any treatment.

With this rare start-up infrastructure, the pandemic will create years of psychological trauma, exacerbated by a handful of trained providers: India has only 0.75 psychiatrist per 100,000 inhabitants.

Why should people in the US and other countries care about what is happening in India? Since the mental and physical payment of the country will dramatically affect its ability to support the economic and social support it gives to the US and other countries in the world. In addition, the Delta adhesive variant, which has wreaked havoc in India and the UK, has spread to more than 80 countries in the context of mitigation mitigation measures and low vaccination rates in many countries. The US could see The Delta variant becoming its dominant strain within a few weeks. Spread this and other variants, including updates Delta plus variants, can lead to more lives lost and further aggravate burns.

A sick Indian workforce will have significant economic implications in the US as the world’s second most populous country, a major nuclear power ally and trading partner, and a significant source of finished pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutically active ingredients . The US relies on India ABOUT 40% of over-the-counter and generic prescription drugs, as well as technical and medical expertise.

We hope the global community responds in several ways. Resource-rich nations like the US have a moral and social responsibility to alleviate the mental and physical hardship of its old ally. In addition to vaccines, medicines, supplies and funding, as well as improving long-term oxygen supply, India needs healthcare personnel in rural and urban populations, including ICU teams with culturally trained therapists. World leaders must also put pressure on Indian officials to increase targeted, possible mitigation measures, such as disguise and distancing.

The physical and mental health of billions of people depends on it.

Lipi Roy is an internal medicine and addiction doctor and medical director of Covid-19 isolation and quarantine sites for Housing Works in New York City. Reshma Gupta is an internal medicine physician and head of population health and responsible care at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, California. Bhavna Lall is an internal medicine physician and an assistant clinical professor of adult medicine in the Department of Clinical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine.