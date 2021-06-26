The Delta variant ‘spreads rapidly’ from Lisbon to the rest of Portugal





Photograph Photograph: A woman wearing a protective mask walks downtown Lisbon amid coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2021. REUTERS / Pedro Nunes / LISBON (Reuters) – Over 70% of coronavirus cases in the Lisbon area are from the more contagious Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly to other parts of the country, a report said late Friday as authorities try to stem a worrying rise of infections The National Institutes of Health, Ricardo Jorge, said in its report that the Delta variant, first identified in India, represented 51% of cases in the territory of Portugal, indicating that the variant is spreading rapidly as it did in Britain. New coronavirus cases rose to 1,604 on Friday, the biggest jump since Feb. 19, when the country of just over 10 million people was still under blockade. In total, Portugal has recorded 871,483 cases and 17,081 deaths since the pandemic began. Although most new cases are still concentrated in the populous Lisbon region, the southern Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses, has the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate of 1.34, the report said. The jump in infections comes as tourism-dependent Portugal opened up to visitors from the European Union and Britain in mid-May. Most businesses have reopened and, as the summer season begins, the beaches are packed. On Thursday, Portugal imposed stricter rules, including forcing restaurants to close earlier in the weekend in Lisbon and tourism magnet Algarve Albufeira, a destination popular with British visitors. Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine travel list earlier this month and Germany declared Portugal to be an area of ​​the virus variant on Thursday, a move that would impose strict restrictions on travel to and from the country. The number of people in need of hospital care in Portugal, who faced its toughest battle against the virus in January, has also risen. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in Lisbon, occupying 86% of the beds designated for those infected with the virus. To resolve the tide, Portugal is speeding up youth vaccination at a time when only about 30% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far. Reporting by Catarina Demony; Edited by Clelia Oziel

