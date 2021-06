Germany Signs Funding for FCAS and Poseidon

Germany’s parliamentary budget committee this week approved the defense ministry’s requested budget of 50.3 billion euros (60 billion euros) for 2022 in Berlin. The budget includes significant funding for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) which is being developed jointly with France and Spain for entry into service around 2040. Announced through social media by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, funding The FCAS had previously been contested in parliament, largely because of the system’s planned ability to deliver nuclear weapons, and also because of morale issues related to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. The news was welcomed in Paris: “The Bundestag has just approved a crucial step in the construction of the FCAS and our next European fighter jet,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer’s French counterpart Florence Parly. “It will be operational in 2040 and is supposed to be the spearhead of our air force. Together, we continue to build a strong and concrete European defense.” The German decision on June 23 follows the final formalization of the Industrial Engine Team for the Next Generation Warrior (NGF) which is at the core of the FCAS program. It opens up a major hurdle to the ongoing development of FCAS by providing funding for Phase 1B and Phase 2. Under the current scheme, the FCAS team plans to fly with an NGF demonstrator in 2027. In the same budget, the Bundestag has formally approved funding for the purchase of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon naval patrols to provide a “temporary” capability to pursue the 2025 accelerated retirement of the German Navy’s P-3C Orion fleet. U.S. Department of State approval for a possible sale was given in March and an order is expected immediately. The P-8A – already in service with the UK and custom for Norway – was selected over the Airbus C295MPA, Rheinland Air Services RAS-72 Sea Eagle (based on the ATR72 aircraft) and the second-hand Dassault Atlantique 2. One week before the announcement, Boeing signed agreements with German companies ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik and Lufthansa Technik to explore possible areas of cooperation in the areas of integration, training, support and support of the P-8 system. The company statement noted that the memorandum of understanding “could lead to more final agreement if Germany chooses P-8A Poseidon as its next naval surveillance aircraft”.

