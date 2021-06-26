Sir Jeffrey Donaldson approved to lead the DUP after a majority of votes Democratic Union Party (DUP)

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been formally approved as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), vowing to rectify the error of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The Lagan Valley MP was the only person to put their name forward after successive revolts between ousted party members like Edwin Poots, who lasted 21 days in office, and his predecessor, Arlene Foster.

Donaldson received 32 votes from the 36-party electoral college while meeting at an Antrim County hotel. Realistically, his climb was secured for several days, with the party chairman announcing last Tuesday that only formalities remained.

The designated DUP leader reiterated that his main goal during his time at the helm of the party would be Northern Ireland protocol.

Northern Ireland is given the right under the Union Act to trade freely with the rest of our country and all we demand is that that right be restored so that we can trade freely with the rest of the UK and we continue to trade with our neighbors. And there must be a solution to this. We need to find that solution.

Many in the DUP, who were supporters of Brexit, are outraged by the way the process has turned out. The protocol does not provide for border controls with the Republic of Ireland, which many considered vital to maintaining stability in the region. But critics also say it has effectively created a new border in the Irish Sea, pushing Northern Ireland away from the rest of the UK.

The meeting to confirm the Donaldsons position came after a two-month chaotic for Northern Ireland’s largest party. The Poots’s political collapse came just weeks after he narrowly defeated Donaldson in the leadership race to succeed Foster. Poots did not attend the meeting Saturday morning.

Poots’s resignation came as he continued to rebuild Stormonts power-sharing along with Sinn Fin, despite a significant majority of his MPs and MLAs being vocal against the movement.

The party’s anger over a UK government pledge to give Sinn Finn a major concession on Irish-language laws was behind internal opposition to Poots’ decision to appoint a first minister to lead the administration alongside the Republican Party .

When asked if he would reconsider the issue, Donaldson said: “I am very clear that if the government continues to accept Sinn Fin’s demands and passes the assembly speaker on these issues and, at the same time, fails to address the concerns of the unionists. in protocol, this is not a stable position to use the words of the government that is not a stable position.

With the approval of the majority of the electoral college, which consists of 28 MLAs and eight MPs, Donaldson has become the appointed leader. He will become the party’s official leader next week when the ruling DUPs executive meets to ratify his appointment.

One question now depends on the future of the first minister, Paul Givan, seen as a defender of the Poots.

Donaldson has made clear his intention to return from Westminster to take up the post of first minister. However, the timeline for that move remains unclear.

He will have to trigger a parliamentary election in Lagan Valley in order to re-enter the assembly and it is unclear whether he would like to spur such a race in the near future, given poor poll ratings of DUPs.