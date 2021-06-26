84 held after police hit fake international call center | Latest Delhi News





Eighty-four people, including 12 women, were arrested on suspicion of running a fake call center in east Delhis Jagatpuri and defrauding thousands of U.S. citizens, police said Friday. Police said they seized 93 laptops, four computers and two SUVs, in addition 64.30 ALL money, from the accused. Police identified Mannu Singh Panwar, who is currently being held in Haryanas Bhiwani jail for his alleged involvement in a murder case, as the brain after surgery. According to police, Panwar was an alcoholic beverage contractor who was previously arrested in September 2020 for running a similar false call center in Gurugram. DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said 30 people were arrested in the Gurugram raid. DCP Sathiyasundaram said the district cyber cells and Jagatpuri police station teams had received information about the fake international call center operating close to the Jagatpuri tile market. We raided the premises and found that the fraudsters were engaged in using illegal techniques through VoIP calls, thus causing unfair government losses and unfair benefits to themselves. They were deceiving innocent clients under the pretext of resolving their questions. They also threatened customers by telling them that their social security cards / numbers had been hacked, the DCP added. Explaining how it worked, DCP Sathiyasundaram said the fraudsters were sending a fictitious message to the unsuspecting customer’s cell phone and emails, citing the deposit of $ 1,000 in their accounts. When customers called to ask about the deposit, the defendant allegedly informed them that their social security number had been hacked and asked them to buy gift cards to reset it. As soon as the victims bought the gift cards, with a minimum value of US $ 99, the defendants immediately redeemed it and transferred it to their account … We have started legal action against the owner of the premises to allow such illegal activities and violation of Covid DDMAs instructions. Therefore, proceedings have also begun to seal the premises under the law, Sathiyasundaram said.

