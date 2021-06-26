Himachal Pradesh: Congress demands arrest of BJP MLA for ‘torturing’ his wife





The opposition Congress on Saturday held a protest demanding the suspension of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and his immediate arrest, a day after the administrative lawmaker accused him of physical and mental torture. Congress also called for a high-level inquiry into the matter. In an 11-minute video that is being widely shared on social media, Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer gathered in 2020, Oshin Sharma claimed that Nehria hit him three times on Thursday. Sharma, posted as the block development officer in Nagrota Suriyan at the Kangra district rural development agency (DRDA), claimed that Nehriya had tortured her physically and mentally several times. Sharma, who has now returned to her mother’s home, was married to Nehriya two months ago on April 26th. The HPAS officer claimed that Nehriya had also beaten him in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel. BJP MLA neither responded to calls nor responded to messages sent to receive its version. Nehriya (32) was elected as MLA by Dharamshala in an additional election on October 24, 2019. Sharma also claimed that her husband had evicted her from his home on the fourth day of their marriage when she tested positive for Covid-19. She said she had agreed to return then after he threatened to hurt herself. The HPAS officer also stated that she had known Nehariya since their college days. She said she had ended her relationship with him then as he beat her even during those days. However, Nehariya asked Sharma to marry him in 2019 after he became an MLA and she agreed as she thought he was really interested in her, according to the officer. Sharma also accused her father-in-law of seeking the dowry and said her parents had given them a gold chain worth 1.20 lakhs and a ring worth 1 lakh at the time of the wedding. She added that her husband’s family had also filed charges of torture against her. A police official said Nehria met with Kangra SP and presented his statement on Saturday. Asked to comment on the matter, BJP spokesman Randhir Sharma said, “The video has gone viral on this issue. A written complaint has also been lodged with the police. The police will take action in accordance with that complaint. The government will not do not put any pressure on this topic. “ “The incident is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a family matter, a matter of husband and wife. The police administration will continue in earnest and the government will not put any pressure on this. I assure you that, “he added. With input from PTI

