French woman convicted of killing ‘monster’ stepfather, turned man but released

CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France (AP) A French mother of four was sentenced to one year in prison on Friday for the murder of her husband after decades of sexual, physical and psychological abuse since she was a teenager. The verdict allows her to walk free, as she has already served some time in pre-trial detention.

The case had drawn widespread attention and support for the defendant amid a long-held taboo national account about domestic abuse.

Valerie Bacot, 40, has admitted to shooting Daniel Polette murdered in 2016. Polette was her stepfather, who later married her and forced her into prostitution.

A jury in Chalon-sur-Saone, central France, found Bacot guilty of murder. She was sentenced to one year in prison and a suspended sentence of three years.

The prosecutor had previously demanded that Bakot not be sent to jail, saying he did not consider it a danger to society.

The trial showed the degree of control and influence that Polette had 25 years greater than Bacot over him.

Yes, I killed him, but if I had not done it, my children would have done it, Bacot said.

Polette arrived in Bacot life in 1992 as her mother’s companion. A few months later, she said, sexual abuse began. She was 12 when he started raping her, Bacot said.

The Polettes sisters approached a social worker and he was arrested in 1995 and convicted of sexual assault, spending two years in prison.

Polette then returned to the family home and began abusing Bacot again.

When he returned, he said he would leave me alone. My mother had forgiven him. But it started again. After a rape I got pregnant, Bacot said. She was 17 at the time.

Her mother kicked her out of the house and she started living with Polette, whom she described as having complete control over her life.

He did not allow her to work or use contraception. She had three other children.

He was beating me, hitting me with his fists, hitting me. He was beating and then things were getting better, she said, adding that he also threatened him with a pistol.

In 2002, he forced her into prostitution, still controlling all her actions.

In March 2016, after a violent situation related to prostitution, she shot Polette with a gun. Her children helped her bury the body, an act for which they were given suspended prison sentences.

Bacot was arrested by police the following year and jailed, before being released under judicial supervision in 2018 pending trial.

The psychologist who examined her said protecting her children was essential in Bacots’ reaction. In 2016, she feared Polette would attack her 14-year-old daughter and force her into prostitution.

A petition in favor of Bacot has collected over 710,000 signatures.

Family members came to court to say they have no regrets about Polette’s death. His brother and sisters described him as a monster.

The person I thank the most in the world is Valerie because she killed him. She did what I should have done for a long time, said Sister Polettes, 59. She said he raped her when she was 12 years old.

Dr. Denis Prieur, a psychiatrist, said that at the time of the domestic abuse, Bacot no longer had free will. She was unable to turn to the law (for help) because her husband was always there.

Now, she has become someone and is no longer one thing, he said.

The Bacots case echoes that of another French woman, Jacqueline Sauvage, who was convicted of shooting and killing her allegedly violent husband. Sauvage was granted a presidential pardon in 2016, allowing him to be released from prison.

Sauvage was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her husband’s fatal intent three times in the back with a shotgun in 2012. During the trial, she said her husband had beaten her for 47 years. Adult girl couples also said he had abused them.

The Associated Press does not usually mention the names of victims of extremely serious abuse, but Bacot as Sauvage has told her story publicly.