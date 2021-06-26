Lawrence Wong tells students to take steps forward and shape the Singapore they want to see, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Everyone has a part to play in shaping Singapore by sharing their policy suggestions to support disadvantaged members of society, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (June 26th).
At the same time, it is important to listen to others with openness and humility, rather than just trying to push your views forward in order to find common ground, he said.
In a speech to about 200 participating students on the final day of the Model Parliament Singapore 2021 program, Mr. Wong encouraged them to go ahead and shape the Singapore they wanted to see.
He said: “When you see issues in the media, I hope you will use your experience in this program and put yourself in the place of the policymaker. Reflect on the many different perspectives that Singaporeans may have and what considerations will need to be weighed. in reaching a decision “.
He added that one of the key lessons participants need to learn from the program is that issues are often not as straightforward as they may first seem.
“Very often, you will need to look at issues from very different perspectives, carefully weigh the options, and actively engage the public on their views, feedback, and suggestions,” Mr. Wong said.
“Policy making is really a dynamic process. You have to take into account the current context, circumstances and realities, and because these things are current and continue to change, policies are constantly being reviewed and updated over time.”
The one-week program, organized by the Reach Government Response and Commitment Unit and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), was practically held over the past week.
It included students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnics, junior colleges and universities.
Participants attended seminars on Singaporean politics and parliamentary system led by the LKYSPP faculty, virtual visits to Meet-the-People sessions with elected MPs, and dialogues with political office holders.
They also took part in simulated parliamentary debates on the topics of strengthening Singapore’s social compact and promoting mental health and well-being. During the debates, groups of participants worked together to propose different policies.
Chloe Lin, 19, a third-year biomedical student at Singapore Polytechnic, said her speech in the Parliament model focused on policies proposed to create fairer jobs for those in the minority in dominated sectors. by a genus.
“Our policies were not aimed at replacing the majority in these jobs, but at recognizing and creating a more inclusive job for the minority and, in general, for all genders in Singapore,” she said.
Mr Tengku Mohamed Darwiis, 23, who is pursuing a working study degree in lifestyle and recreation management at ITE under a Singapore Sport Scholarship, said he talked about how more can be done to encourage people facing mental health issues seek help.
He said: “There is a lot of help and resources around, but people are not asking for help because of the stigma attached. We need to raise awareness in schools and at work, as well as ease the financial burden of seeking help through grants and subsidy “.
Mr Wong said the topics presented by the participants were important, especially in the midst of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
