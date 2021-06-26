Telangana to go forward with volleys near Gadwal





The TRS government has expressed its determination to continue building a volley on the Krishna River near Gadwal and dared the Andhra Pradesh government to stop it. The burst construction was one of half-dozen projects in the former Mahabubnagar district that were recently cleared by the State Cabinet in an effort to prevent river water diversion into the AP. It was established on the borders of four villages – Gummadam, Gondimalla, Velaturu and Pedda Maruru – in Gadwal district. Speaking to media people on Saturday, Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, MPs, MLA and MLC from the former district said the State government had all the rights to build the volley according to the Bachawat court ruling but the AP government had not none execute the Rayalaseema elevator irrigation scheme, however its leaders made high claims. Mr Reddy warned that there was no comparison between regular Telangana projects and irregular AP projects. The threatening language of the leaders of the last State would not work. The hailstorm in Gadwal was conceived by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with a look at the future and the recommendations of the previous court of dispute over the river water headed by Justice Bachawat. The court had allocated 17.84 tmc ft of water for the Jurala project to meet irrigation requirements in the former Mahabubnagar district. Since the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956 resulted in injustice to Telangana in the irrigation sector, the court said the allocation of 17.84 tmc ft for Jurala if not fully utilized could be used elsewhere in the district. The hail at Gadwal was now proposed precisely to capture the unused portion of the water from Telangana, said Mr. Reddy. Also, the division for Jurala was apart from the section set aside separately for Telangana and AP in Krishna. The court intervened itself because the then AP government had not even mentioned the injustice to Telangana. Mr Reddy also reminded the court that the former Hyderabad State government headed by Boorgula Ramakrishna Rao proposed Upper Krishna and Bheema canal irrigation projects with a yield of 180 tmc ft. They were all set on fire with the Hyderabad merger into the AP.

