Princess Royal joins the Armed Forces Day celebrations





T he Royal Princess has helped lead the Armed Forces Day celebrations, as the country thanks military personnel for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Anne and her husband, Rear Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined the military and women at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Saturday. About 100 service personnel and their families were invited to a special VIP lunch to thank them for their efforts over the past year. < style="display:block;padding-top:145.9246%"/> Armed Forces Day / Teli PA Many of the military and women who have participated have played key roles in the UK pandemic response, from running ambulances to supporting the spread of vaccines. READ MORE The princess, 70, dressed in uniform, was photographed smiling and laughing at the event, which featured a flight from the Red Arrows Physical and virtual celebrations are being held across the country to mark this year Armed Forces Day an annual service celebration of troops, their families, veterans and cadets. Their work was also shared on social media, with the royal family’s official Twitter account carrying a message of thanks for every regular, reserve, cadet and veteran who has served in the armed forces. A tweet from the official account of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall said: “Since the start of the pandemic, our Armed Forces have been there to help the nation during difficult times, since the creation of Covid-19 test sites to support NHS assisting ambulance staff. Thank you all for your service. In London, Armed Forces Day, now in its 30th year, was marked with billboards at the Piccadilly Circus featuring portraits of armed forces personnel who thanked them for their service. < style="display:block;padding-top:72.5556%"/> Portraits of Armed Forces personnel appeared on Piccadilly Circus signs / PA Media Prime Minister Boris Johnson received military personnel at the Downing Street Rose Garden earlier this week and he also visited the 4th Rifle Battalion at the New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot. Mr Johnson said: “I am extremely proud that the UK is protected by arguably the best armed services you will find anywhere in the world. Our fantastic men and women in uniform are the most trained, best led, most dedicated group of people you will ever meet. This year we have witnessed the full breadth of what the armed forces can do by being on the front line in our fight against Covid to work in the fight against terrorism, distributing aid and holding the flag for the UK internationally. On this Day of the Armed Forces, on behalf of the nation, I want to say a big thank you for everything you do. We owe you more than I can ever say. Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace said: “Our staff is the greatest asset of the defense and their work over the last year, both at home and abroad, is proof of that. On this Armed Forces Day, I hope the entire nation comes together to thank the entire Armed Forces community for all they do and the sacrifices they make to protect our way of life. The National Armed Forces Day event will be hosted by Scarborough in 2022 after the event of these years was postponed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos