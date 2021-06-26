Thousands of farmers march in Raj Bhavans against farm laws





Thousands of farmers marking the seven-month anniversary of their agitation against the three agricultural reform laws marched in Raj Bhavans on Saturday to present a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governors. While June 26 is also the date when the Emergency was declared in 1975, farm unions under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha logo also observed the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas (Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day). In addition to large gatherings at protest sites located on the borders of Delhi, protests were also held inside the capital. Farmers marched on Raj Bhavans in Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Telangana, although some were unable to submit their memoranda, according to SKM. Protesters banned She said protesters had been arrested by police, sometimes temporarily, in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi and Hyderabad. Bharatiya Kisan Union-Tikait group general secretary Yudhvir Singh was arrested on the Civil Lines in Delhi, she said. Among the security arrangements made in the capital was a decision by Metro Delhi to close three stations in Central Delhi from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In its memorandum, SKM urged the President to lead the Union government to repeal the three anti-farmer laws and pass a law that would guarantee rewarding MSPs at C2 + 50% for all farmers. Recounting the oppression of governments by their agitation, the farmers claimed that what they experienced was a reminder of the emergency period 46 years ago. Without declaring Emergency, democracy is being rejected every day, the memorandum said. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated his call for farmers to end their concern. Posting a video statement on Twitter, he said the Center was also ready to discuss and resolve any provisions of the laws. However, farmers insist on demanding the complete repeal of the laws. Rahul’s Twitter support Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter his support for the protesters. It’s easy. We are with Satyagrahi Annadata, he said. Hundreds of thousands of farmers marched to the Delhi border on 26 November 2020 to demand the repeal of the Farmers Produced Trade and Promotion Act (Promotion and Facilitation), the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on the Price Assurance Act, and the Farm Services Act , and the Essential Goods Act (Amendments). While the Center says the laws will provide more choices to farmers who trade their produce and bring private investment to the agricultural sector, protesting farmers fear the reforms will prevent them from receiving rewarding produce and ‘leave small farmers at the mercy of large corporations. Eleven rounds of negotiations failed to break the deadlock, and talks broke down on January 22, just days before a tractor parade in the capital on Republic Day ended in chaos and clashed with police. The Supreme Court has suspended law enforcement and appointed a panel to discuss them with stakeholders. The panel report was presented over three months ago.

