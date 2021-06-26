12 arrested in raids on Extinction Rebellion sites in London | The Rebellion of Extinction





Police in London raided a warehouse used by Extinction Rebellion, as well as an art center that was displaying some of the structures used in demonstrations that blocked newspaper printing plants last year. Met is under increased scrutiny as the group plans further protests against UK media owners this weekend, along with supporters of the Black Lives Matter campaign against racial injustice. Scotland Yard said it had taken proactive action to prevent and reduce the criminal disruption we believe was aimed at running media business locations over the weekend. A spokesman added that 12 people had been arrested in three raids across London. During the arrests, a number of items were seized by officers, including bamboo structures, locking equipment, and other items that could be used to cause criminal damage and obstruction. The detainees have been taken into police custody as investigations continue. Allow content on Instagram? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before uploading anything, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click “Allow and continue”. The Rebellion of Extinction said the raid on its premises had only uncovered art activists and asked why officers had raided the Antepavilion center, which they said had nothing to do with them other than exposing a bamboo structure used in their blockade. printing houses in recent years anti-press protest. Police said they were preparing for what is expected to be a busy weekend, with marches planned in Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark. Climate crisis demonstrators plan to gather at noon on Sunday in Parliament Square. They said they wanted to point out that four billionaire tax evaders Rupert Murdoch, Lord Rothermere, Sir Frederick Barclay and Baron Evgeny Lebedev own 68% of the print media in the UK, manipulating the truth and sowing division among the public. wide for benefits. They have accused Interior Secretary Priti Patel of putting additional pressure on police to crack down on their demonstrations if they target media organizations again. One of the activists, Nuala Gathercole Lam, said: This is what happens when you take peaceful protest action in the real centers of power in this country. Four billionaires control most of our news and it gives them a huge corrupting influence on democracy. Not only have they become decision-makers in our choices, but they are standing in the way of a national conversation about how we can meet the great challenges of climate and ecological crises posed to everyday life. Ch Insp Joe Stokoe, from Met policy public order command, said: “We believe that certain protest groups specifically aim to demolish certain business premises or potentially cause criminal property damage. If this happens, we will take further action as required to prevent the commission of criminal offenses or to deal with anyone who commits criminal offenses. Today, we took proactive action to prevent and reduce the likelihood of criminal activity over the weekend. This action should further demonstrate our commitment and proactivity in crime prevention.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos