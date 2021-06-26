Monsoon unlikely to progress for nearly two weeks: IMD | Latest India News

The monsoon is unlikely to advance in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for nearly two weeks and is also likely to enter a spell from June 29 onwards, the Meteorological Department of India said. IMD). on Saturday. Heavy rain will be limited to northeastern India while rainfall will calm in the rest of the country at least until around July 5, he added.

Patterns suggest the monsoons enter a spell from July 29th. Heavy rains should be limited mainly in northeastern India at least until July 5 with rainfall pressing over the rest of India. Active outage spells are part of the monsoon dynamics and determine the amount of seasonal rainfall, wrote on Twitter M Rajeevan, secretary, earth science ministry. He added holiday forecasts normally last for a week. But in some years, they have lasted over 10 days. Longer vacations can affect agriculture.

India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon which is essential for rice, soybeans and cotton cultivation. Up to 60% of the planted area has no access to irrigation in India, where over 150 million farmers and almost half the population depend on farm-based income.

From June 1 to June 26, the country recorded 20% excess rain. There was 43% excess rainfall in northwest India, 36% in central India, 3% in east and northeast India and 7% in the southern peninsula. Out of 36 subdivisions, seven recorded heavy heavy rain (60% or more above normal), 14 recorded heavy rain (20 to 59% excess), seven recorded normal rain (-19% to 19%) and eight recorded deficient rain (-20% to -59%).

The northern border of the monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. Has been in the same position for a week.

IMD, in its bulletin on Saturday, cited prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features and wind model predicted by dynamic models, and added that they suggest there are no favorable conditions likely to develop for further monsoon advance in the southwest. in the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab over the next seven days.

He added mitigating rainfall activity is likely in the northwest, central and western parts of peninsular India over the next five days. A smoothed rainfall phase will melt into the monsoon rest phase that is likely to begin on June 29th.

Under the influence of strong wet winds in the south-west, it is very likely that in the fairly widespread rains in West Bengal, Sikkim and the north-eastern states over the next five days.

Subsequently, wet East winds are likely to intensify, causing increased rainfall activity throughout along the lowland regions of northern Bihar, northern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh around 1 and 2 July. This will lead to increased inflows into rivers which come from these regions, IMD said.

OP Sreejith, who heads the IMD Labor Climate Monitoring and Forecasting Group said that normally the monsoon phase break occurs when the monsoon has already covered the whole country. The monsoon crop moves in the lowlands and the wind flow is mostly westerly. There is little contribution from the Bay of Bengal and consequently little convective activity. During the monsoon holiday phases, rainfall is limited in northeastern India. But this time the harvest is not near the foot of the Himalayas, but the flow of the monsoons themselves has weakened.

He said until July the first week, there are no indications of a monsoon resurrection. The cross-equatorial flow is weakened, and the pressure gradient is smaller. Normally the monsoon flow moves from high pressure areas to low pressure areas. The monsoon current itself is weakened. The onset of the monsoon is unlikely for the rest of the country until the monsoon is resurrected. It can be revived when a low pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal. We have no information on when a low pressure zone is likely to form.

K Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecast Center, IMD, said the monsoon will not cover the rest of the country until conditions become favorable. Large-scale features do not support monsoon progress and activity. He said the cross-equatorial flow has weakened and there is no convection over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal and the wind is also unfavorable. Jenamani said mid-latitude westerlys have strengthened and the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) is also not over the Indo-Pacific region.

The location and amplitude of the MJO strongly modulate the intensity of tropical convection and characteristics such as low pressure systems over the northern Indian Ocean. It is currently in East Africa with amplitudes greater than one, which is not conducive to increased convection in the northern Indian Ocean region and thus monsoon rainfall activities, IMD said.