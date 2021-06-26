Donaldson says Irish Govt is the ‘fan instigator’ for the protocol

The new DUP leader has accused the Irish government of being a “fan incentive” for Northern Ireland protocol and “one side of the community”.

Speaking after his leadership was approved by the party’s electoral college this morning, Jeffrey Donaldson said he plans to meet with the Irish Government “in one phase”.

“I want to make it clear to the Irish Government that their applause for the protocol is simply not acceptable, given the damage it is doing to Northern Ireland, it is pulling our policy back,” he said.

Mr Donaldson said the Irish Government needed to “get away from being a motivator of a section of the community”.

“If the Irish Government is genuine about protecting the peace process and protecting political stability in Northern Ireland, then they too should listen to unionist concerns,” he said.

Mr Donaldson warned that north-south relations could suffer.

He said if the Irish Government is “intentionally damaging our relationship with the UK” then it “cannot expect it to be business as usual in the north-south relationship”.

“If the Irish Government continues to support the imposition of a protocol that undermines our relationship with the UK, then with implications it undermines the relationship between Dublin and Belfast.”

Mr Donaldson said it was unacceptable for them to be on one side of the argument and he accused the Irish Government of only listening to the nationalist side of the argument and not listening to the unionists.

“We need the Irish Government to return to a country where it respects the rights of unionists and people in Northern Ireland generally to be part of the UK and to have no barriers to trade within our country.”

The new DUP leader @J_Donaldson_MP has accused the Irish government of being a “fan incentive” for the NI protocol & for “one side of the community” @rtenews @vincekearney @RTENewsPaulC pic.twitter.com/ZHejZ5rBlP – Laura Hogan (@LauraHoganTV) June 26, 2021

Mr Donaldson was approved by 32 of the 36 members of his party’s electoral college today.

He was unopposed last Tuesday following the resignation of his predecessor, Edwin Poots, after just 21 days in office.

He said that as well as work to provide healthcare, waiting lists and post-pandemic economic recovery, addressing Northern Ireland protocol would be his priority.

Mr Donaldson said the protocol was undermining Northern Ireland’s country within the union and was doing “great damage to the economy”.

He said his priority was to “correct the mistake made by imposing the protocol and restore the Northern Ireland country completely within the UK internal market”.

In the next steps for his leadership, Mr Donaldson, who is a senior MP in Westminster, said he would “look for an opportunity if he presents himself” to return to Stormont as an MLA.

He said incumbent Prime Minister Paul Givan, who was appointed by his predecessor, outgoing party leader Edwin Poots, would remain in the role “for the time being”.

Jeffrey Donaldson will meet with his party officers next week after he is formally ratified to discuss his ministerial team.

He said no decision has been made yet but they will consider “what is in the best interest of the people of Northern Ireland”.

Edwin Poots did not attend today’s party meeting.

He resigned a little over a week ago, following an internal dispute over a Secretary of State commitment made to the provision of Irish-language legislation.

Today, Jeffrey Donaldson said it was not “a stable position” for the British government to “accept Sinn Féin’s demands” and “pass over the heads of the Assembly” while at the same time not addressing concerns over the protocol.

Jeffrey Donaldson and Vice President Paula Bradley after DUP Electoral College meeting

Speaking to RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meanwhile, said he knew Mr Donaldson well and that the parties in Northern Ireland needed to work together to overcome the current difficulties.

He told A tSeachtain le Máirín in Ghadhra: “I have known Jeffrey Donaldson for a long time, I have worked with him before. I hope I can build a good relationship with him and the other parties as well.

“The most important thing is that the institutions created under the Good Friday Agreement are protected, especially the Assembly and the Executive. Each party must work to keep them safe.

“There are difficulties at the moment, but we all have to work together, to deal with Brussels and the Commission on the one hand and the British government on the other. It is essential that the British government and the Commission work together to resolve issues with the Protocol “.