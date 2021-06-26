International
Travel News: Malta, Austria and Guadeloupe are among the destinations that open this month
(CNN) How is July ready already? With more than half of 2021 already in the back mirror, there is good news as more and more destinations either open their borders or lift their regulations.
In the United States and the Caribbean
The good news, Americans wanting to travel within the country – more and more local restrictions are disappearing and new attractions are opening up. First, the Resorts World complex opened in Las Vegas on June 24th.
On the same date, other new rules will take effect. Indoor meeting sizes can range from 10 people to 25, and restaurants can have up to 75% capacity.
Visitors will need to show documents confirming either a) that at least two weeks have passed since the date of full vaccination or b) they have a negative Covid antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.
Unvaccinated travelers can also visit the islands, but they will have to isolate for seven days.
Zurrieq, on the southern tip of Malta, is now accessible to many British and American travelers.
Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters
In Europe
It feels like the whole of Europe is opening up over the summer – at least if you are from the US
At this point, it may be faster to list the excluded states – Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. Everyone else – including people from Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia – can enjoy the UNESCO-listed UNESCO heritage sites of Valletta and the magnificent waters near Gozo.
Paris is a kind of place where even the otherwise boring shopping mall – like La Samaritaine, presented here – can be a work of art.
By Stphane Aboudram / We are content
While we’ve covered the reopening of France in an earlier edition of this pandemic travel review, there are two new attractions worth adding to your list.
In the Middle East and Africa
Dubai International Airport (DXB) has an in-house Covid proof processing laboratory.
KARIM SAHIB / AFP through Getty Images
Other signs of progress have emerged in the Middle East and Africa.
“Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services by opening quarantine travel corridors between the UAE and many countries around the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, said in a press release.
In other words? This large international hub is ready to transport more people to vacation destinations like Italy, Maldives and Seychelles.
And now, for something completely different
It looks so good on Instagram, it tastes like real life.
CNN’s Keith Allen, Josh Campbell, Karla Cripps and Zeena Saifii contributed to the report.
