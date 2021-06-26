Travel News: Malta, Austria and Guadeloupe are among the destinations that open this month

Connect with us

(CNN) How is July ready already? With more than half of 2021 already in the back mirror, there is good news as more and more destinations either open their borders or lift their regulations.

In the United States and the Caribbean

The good news, Americans wanting to travel within the country – more and more local restrictions are disappearing and new attractions are opening up. First, the Resorts World complex opened in Las Vegas on June 24th.

Mega-complex is home to a dining hall, more than 40 bars and restaurants, a dedicated poker room (after all this is Vegas) and three hotels – the Las Vegas Hilton, the Conrad Las Vegas and the Crockfords Las Vegas. There is also plenty of air conditioning, which anyone who has ever visited Nevada in July will no doubt appreciate.
Meanwhile, the Hawaiian Islands are gradually easing their restrictions as vaccination rates reached 60% in Aloha state. The governor of the state, David Ige, announced that since July 8th Vaccinated travelers from the Americas will be allowed to bypass quarantine and pre-trip testing requirements.

On the same date, other new rules will take effect. Indoor meeting sizes can range from 10 people to 25, and restaurants can have up to 75% capacity.

Travelers who would prefer to spend their beach holidays outside the US will be pleased to hear that French Caribbean Islands of Guadeloupe – Basse-Terre, Grande-Terre, Les Saintes, Marie Galante and La Desirade – are now welcoming Americans.

Visitors will need to show documents confirming either a) that at least two weeks have passed since the date of full vaccination or b) they have a negative Covid antigen test within 72 hours of arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers can also visit the islands, but they will have to isolate for seven days.

Zurrieq, on the southern tip of Malta, is now accessible to many British and American travelers.

Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters

In Europe

It feels like the whole of Europe is opening up over the summer – at least if you are from the US

The first is Austria. The beautiful cities of Vienna, Graz and Salzburg are open to American travelers since June 24th. In order to enter the country, tourists will need one of three things: a vaccination certificate, a Covid certificate, or a negative coronavirus test result. The documentation must be in English or German. The list of vaccines accepted is Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen, Oxford / AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Sinovac.
Good news if you want to extend your trip, as neighboring Switzerland has also confirmed that its borders will make open to American visitors effective June 26. Rules: either you must have been a) fully vaccinated within the last 12 months, b) recovered from Covid-19 within the last 6 months, or c) have evidence of a negative PCR test. These guidelines do not apply to travelers under the age of 16 unless accompanied by an adult.
Further south, the islands of Malta they have also opened their borders to Americans – but no each American Visitors must come from one of the 40 U.S. states and territories in order to travel.

At this point, it may be faster to list the excluded states – Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. Everyone else – including people from Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia – can enjoy the UNESCO-listed UNESCO heritage sites of Valletta and the magnificent waters near Gozo.

Clearly, June 24 was a landmark day in Europe. Another border opening for American travelers that day was Netherlands, which has not placed any restrictions on the types of visitors that can come – like, without negative Covid test or other documents to settle before booking your flight. It’s kind of like traveling to “the times before” at this point.
Paris is a kind of place where even the otherwise boring shopping mall - like La Samaritaine, presented here - can be a work of art.

By Stphane Aboudram / We are content

Up in the UK, celebrate the beautiful Faroe Islands, who are welcoming visitors after being closed for about a year and a half. The islands, which are off the coast of Northumberland, have closed earlier than many destinations and have not welcomed any travelers since 2019. You can now book a boat tour, which will allow you to get closer to the adorable colonies the puffin of the islands.

While we’ve covered the reopening of France in an earlier edition of this pandemic travel review, there are two new attractions worth adding to your list.

Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf, an Art Deco landmark in Rive Droite, finally has reopens his glamorous shop for the public since 22 June. The building, a heritage property, was badly neglected before the luxury conglomerate LVMH intervened to fund the repairs. No less than French President Emmanuel Macron was on hand to celebrate its reopening.
And at the other end of the Paris spectrum, Disneyland Paris debuted Hotel New York: Arti i Marvel on June 21, four days after the park reopened to guests. Fans of Black Widow, Captain America, Spider-Man and the rest will not want to miss out on the many opportunities for selfies sprayed all over the property.

In the Middle East and Africa

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has an in-house Covid proof processing laboratory.

KARIM SAHIB / AFP through Getty Images

Other signs of progress have emerged in the Middle East and Africa.

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest centers in the world, reopened Terminal One on June 25th. While this may not sound like a big deal, it is a sign that international flights are ready to return – and, of course, bring passengers along with them.

“Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services by opening quarantine travel corridors between the UAE and many countries around the world,” said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Airports, said in a press release.

In other words? This large international hub is ready to transport more people to vacation destinations like Italy, Maldives and Seychelles.

Near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates, it also encourages travelers to visit. An excellent incentive? The city is being offered Covid-19 free vaccines for any traveler who wants one. Previously, these vaccines were only available to citizens or holders of residence visas, but the potential for a “vaccination” could bring even more eager tourists – and their wallets – into the country.
The picturesque place of Mauritius in East Africa has started the first phase of its multi-part reopening plan. From July 15 to September 30, vaccinated visitors can participate in a similar system Sri Lanka’s “bubble resort” program, where they stay settled in their chosen accommodation for 14 days and then, after the end of the semi-quarantine, can travel freely around the island.

And now, for something completely different

Now that the world is opening up again, what are you going to do on your long-awaited vacation? Many beach resorts are dancing to “floating breakfast“trend, where you can enjoy breakfast in bed, except that your ‘bed’ is actually a private diving pool and your breakfast is … well, still a breakfast.

It looks so good on Instagram, it tastes like real life.

CNN’s Keith Allen, Josh Campbell, Karla Cripps and Zeena Saifii contributed to the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

