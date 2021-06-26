UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war | Voice of America

UNITED NATIONS – With no progress towards ending the 10-year-old Syrian conflict, the UN special envoy for Syria on Friday called for new international talks on concrete steps such as a prisoner exchange and a nationwide ceasefire that the government and opposition can agree as initial steps to push for a political solution.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that he believes these and other areas “of vital interest to the average Syrian” have the potential to reach common ground between the warring parties in Syria. Progress will also “promote internal and regional stability and build trust and confidence,” he said.

“It will not be easy,” Pedersen said. But he said he understands that all the key players are interested in deepening the talks in a way forward, which is why “we need a new constructive international dialogue on Syria”.

Pedersen said he has been in regular contact with senior officials from Russia, a close ally of Syria, and the United States, which support the opposition, before and since this month’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Joe Biden. He said he has also been in regular contact with many countries in the Security Council with 15 members and key states in the region.

Pedersen said he would go to Rome to talk to the foreign ministers at a meeting on Syria convened by Italy and the United States, and shortly thereafter he would go to Moscow. He also plans to consult with Turkey and Iran – the guarantor states along with Russia in the so-called “Astana process” aimed at ending fighting in Syria – ahead of an Astana group meeting in early July.

Asked after the council announced when he could launch a new international dialogue, he said, “I hope we will not talk for many weeks.”

Since the Syrian conflict erupted in March 2011, there have been many high-level rallies designed to stop the fighting and steer the country toward a political transition. Locations included Istanbul, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Geneva, and included assemblies with names such as “Friends of Syria” and “London 11.” In 2016, it was the “International Support Group for Syria.” No one has made a lasting impact.

Pedersen told reporters that he thinks this may be the right time to try to start international talks because “there are some very important developments”.

He stressed the importance of 15 months of relative calm on the ground in Syria, but stressed that “it is a very fragile calm and we need to discuss how we can ensure that this is not broken.” He also cited the collapse of Syria’s economy, the lack of movement for the release of detainees and abductions, and the counting of missing persons and millions of Syrians forced to flee their homes.

Warning that relative calm remains fragile, Pedersen told the council that there were “alarming signs of escalation” in the June 12 rocket attack and the bombing of al-Shifaa Hospital in the Turkish-backed Syrian-held northern Syrian city of Afrin. killed at least 13 people, including medical personnel, and destroyed parts of the hospital. He also cited airstrikes and bombings south of Idlib held by rebels that resulted in casualties and more displacement.

“Elsewhere, this month has seen more airstrikes attributed to Israel, more unrest in the southwest” and more attacks by terrorist groups, including operations alleged by the Islamic State extremist group, he said.

Pedersen said there are disturbing signs that the Islamic State group may be becoming stronger, “given the frequency and extent of its recent attacks.” He called on key international players to work together to counter IS and other terrorist groups.

“Recovering from the economic impact that most Syrians face after a decade of war and destruction is another area of ​​potential shared focus,” Pedersen said.

A profound humanitarian and national tragedy

He called on the international community to focus on the 13 million Syrians forced to flee their homes inside Syria and abroad – half the population of the pre-war country.

“This is a profound humanitarian and national tragedy and also a time bomb for regional stability,” he warned.

The UN, the US, Russia and many other countries support a December 2015 Security Council resolution approving a roadmap for peace in Syria adopted in Geneva in June 2012 by major global powers and Arab nations seeking a constitution new followed by UN-supervised elections.

Pedersen has tried unsuccessfully to get the Syrian government and opposition to start negotiations on a new constitution.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, stressed the importance of convening the constitutional drafting committee. He called on all parties to “engage in constructive interaction” and called for support “in every possible way” for inter-Syrian dialogue.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Syria’s “so-called elections in May” that kept President Bashar Assad in power, saying it was not free or fair and violated UN Security Council Resolution 2015 declaring UN-supervised elections drafting a new constitution.

“The Syrian people deserve elections,” she told the council. “And these elections should feature a diverse range of candidates, a secure voting environment and a meaningful way for displaced people to participate.”