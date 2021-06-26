European Tour BMW International Open Results

Connect with us

Friday
At the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
Munich, Germany
Bag: $ 1.79 million
Yards: 7,284; By: 72
Second round

Niall Kearney, Ireland 65-68_133

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 65-70_135

Adrien Saddier, France 66-69_135

Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67_135

Jorge Campillo, Spain 67-68_135

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 66-70_136

Shaun Norris, South Africa 67-69_136

Andy Sullivan, England 68-69_137

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 70-67_137

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 64-73_137

Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-67_137

Calum Hill, Scotland 69-68_137

Matthias Schmid, Germany 68-69_137

Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-67_137

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-69_137

Matthew Jordan, England 67-70_137

Vincent Norrman, Sweden 69-69_138

Garrick Porteous, England 67-71_138

JC Ritchie, South Africa 66-72_138

Victor Dubuisson, France 69-69_138

Sean Crocker, United States 71-67_138

Justin Walters, South Africa 72-66_138

Sihwan Kim, United States 70-68_138

Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69_138

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-71_138

Takumi Kanaya, Japan 72-67_139

Marc Warren, Scotland 68-71_139

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-69_139

Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-70_139

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69_139

Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-73_139

Louis De Jager, South Africa 72-68_140

Andres Romero, Argentina 72-68_140

David Law, Scotland 69-71_140

Daniel Gavins, England 69-71_140

Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-70_140

Wade Ormsby, Austria 65-75_140

Robin Roussel, France 71-69_140

Josh Geary, New Zealand 69-71_140

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-71_140

Sam Horsfield, England 64-77_141

Thomas Pieters, Belgium 73-68_141

Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 70-71_141

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 72-69_141

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-68_141

David Horsey, England 71-70_141

Wil Besseling, The Netherlands 72-69_141

Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 70-71_141

Matthew Baldwin, England 68-73_141

Julien Guerrier, France 69-72_141

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-72_141

Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-70_141

Andrew Johnston, England 66-75_141

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-73_141

Scott Hend, Austria 73-68_141

Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-73_142

Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-71_142

Jeff Winther, Denmark 74-68_142

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-72_142

Freddy Schott, Germany 73-69_142

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 72-70_142

David Howell, England 74-68_142

James Morrison, England 73-69_142

Steven Brown, England 72-70_142

Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-73_142

Antoine Rozner, France 76-66_142

Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-69_142

Thorbjrn Olesen, Denmark 69-73_142

Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-73_142

Richard Mansell, England 74-68_142

Darius Van Driel, The Netherlands 71-71_142

Carlos Pigem, Spain 74-68_142

Dale Whitnell, England 69-73_142

Philipp Mejow, Germany 71-71_142

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72_142

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 71-71_142

Zach Bauchou, United States 71-72_143

Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-70_143

Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-72_143

Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71_143

Eduardo Molinari, Italy 73-70_143

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 69-74_143

Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany 72-71_143

Connor Syme, Scotland 69-74_143

Richard Mcevoy, England 74-69_143

Chris Wood, England 74-69_143

Johannes Veerman, United States 72-71_143

Clement Sordet, France 69-74_143

Oliver Farr, Wales 71-72_143

Lars Van Meijel, The Netherlands 69-75_144

Matthieu Pavon, France 74-70_144

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-71_144

Renato Paratore, Italy 69-75_144

John Catlin, United States 73-71_144

Gregory Havret, France 73-71_144

Eddie Pepperell, England 69-75_144

Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 69-75_144

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 71-73_144

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-72_144

Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-77_144

Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-73_145

Raphael Jacquelin, France 71-74_145

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-72_145

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 76-69_145

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 72-73_145

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-75_145

Ashley Chesters, England 71-74_145

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 73-72_145

Simon Zach, Czech Republic 70-75_145

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-75_145

Daniel Young, Scotland 72-74_146

Thomas Aiken, South Africa 74-72_146

Alexander Levy, France 72-74_146

Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-73_146

Paul Dunne, Ireland 73-73_146

Nino Bertasio, Italy 69-77_146

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-75_146

David Drysdale, Scotland 69-77_146

Ross Fisher, England 68-78_146

Tyler Koivisto, United States 73-73_146

Yikeun Chang, Korea 74-73_147

Brandon Stone, South Africa 72-75_147

Liam Johnston, Scotland 73-74_147

Deyen Lawson, Australia 75-72_147

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 72-75_147

Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 74-73_147

Ben Evans, England 75-72_147

Ewin Ferguson, Scotland 73-75_148

Peter Hanson, Sweden 73-75_148

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 75-73_148

Jack Senior, England 70-78_148

Max Schmitt, Germany 69-80_149

Benedict Staben, Germany 75-74_149

Graeme Storm, England 73-76_149

Oliver Fisher, England 76-73_149

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 75-75_150

Joel Stalter, France 72-78_150

Hugo Leon, China 74-76_150

Alex Cejka, Germany 70-80_150

Jake Mcleod, Australia 74-77_151

Elvis Smylie, Australia 76-75_151

Julian Suri, United States 81-71_152

Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 75-77_152

Stephan Jaeger, Germany 75-77_152

Ross McGowan, England 72-80_152

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 80-73_153

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 78-76_154

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 77-79_156

Janne Kaske, Finland 69-88_157

Gavin Green, Malaysia 79-81_160

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 80-81_161

Disqualified, retired or withdrawn

Andrea Pavan, Italy

Haydn Porteous, South Africa

Sebastian Heisele, Germany

Angles Pep, Spain

