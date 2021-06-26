European Tour BMW International Open Results





Friday At the Golfclub Munchen Eichenried Munich, Germany Bag: $ 1.79 million Yards: 7,284; By: 72 Second round Niall Kearney, Ireland 65-68_133 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 65-70_135 Adrien Saddier, France 66-69_135 Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67_135 Jorge Campillo, Spain 67-68_135 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 66-70_136 Shaun Norris, South Africa 67-69_136 Andy Sullivan, England 68-69_137 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 70-67_137 Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 64-73_137 Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-67_137 Calum Hill, Scotland 69-68_137 Matthias Schmid, Germany 68-69_137 Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-67_137 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-69_137 Matthew Jordan, England 67-70_137 Vincent Norrman, Sweden 69-69_138 Garrick Porteous, England 67-71_138 JC Ritchie, South Africa 66-72_138 Victor Dubuisson, France 69-69_138 Sean Crocker, United States 71-67_138 Justin Walters, South Africa 72-66_138 Sihwan Kim, United States 70-68_138 Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69_138 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-71_138 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 72-67_139 Marc Warren, Scotland 68-71_139 Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-69_139 Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-70_139 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69_139 Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-73_139 Louis De Jager, South Africa 72-68_140 Andres Romero, Argentina 72-68_140 David Law, Scotland 69-71_140 Daniel Gavins, England 69-71_140 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-70_140 Wade Ormsby, Austria 65-75_140 Robin Roussel, France 71-69_140 Josh Geary, New Zealand 69-71_140 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-71_140 Sam Horsfield, England 64-77_141 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 73-68_141 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 70-71_141 Benjamin Poke, Denmark 72-69_141 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-68_141 David Horsey, England 71-70_141 Wil Besseling, The Netherlands 72-69_141 Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 70-71_141 Matthew Baldwin, England 68-73_141 Julien Guerrier, France 69-72_141 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-72_141 Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-70_141 Andrew Johnston, England 66-75_141 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-73_141 Scott Hend, Austria 73-68_141 Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-73_142 Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-71_142 Jeff Winther, Denmark 74-68_142 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-72_142 Freddy Schott, Germany 73-69_142 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 72-70_142 David Howell, England 74-68_142 James Morrison, England 73-69_142 Steven Brown, England 72-70_142 Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-73_142 Antoine Rozner, France 76-66_142 Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-69_142 Thorbjrn Olesen, Denmark 69-73_142 Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-73_142 Richard Mansell, England 74-68_142 Darius Van Driel, The Netherlands 71-71_142 Carlos Pigem, Spain 74-68_142 Dale Whitnell, England 69-73_142 Philipp Mejow, Germany 71-71_142 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72_142 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 71-71_142 Zach Bauchou, United States 71-72_143 Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-70_143 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-72_143 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71_143 Eduardo Molinari, Italy 73-70_143 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 69-74_143 Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany 72-71_143 Connor Syme, Scotland 69-74_143 Richard Mcevoy, England 74-69_143 Chris Wood, England 74-69_143 Johannes Veerman, United States 72-71_143 Clement Sordet, France 69-74_143 Oliver Farr, Wales 71-72_143 Lars Van Meijel, The Netherlands 69-75_144 Matthieu Pavon, France 74-70_144 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-71_144 Renato Paratore, Italy 69-75_144 John Catlin, United States 73-71_144 Gregory Havret, France 73-71_144 Eddie Pepperell, England 69-75_144 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 69-75_144 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 71-73_144 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-72_144 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-77_144 Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-73_145 Raphael Jacquelin, France 71-74_145 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-72_145 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 76-69_145 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 72-73_145 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-75_145 Ashley Chesters, England 71-74_145 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 73-72_145 Simon Zach, Czech Republic 70-75_145 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-75_145 Daniel Young, Scotland 72-74_146 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 74-72_146 Alexander Levy, France 72-74_146 Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-73_146 Paul Dunne, Ireland 73-73_146 Nino Bertasio, Italy 69-77_146 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-75_146 David Drysdale, Scotland 69-77_146 Ross Fisher, England 68-78_146 Tyler Koivisto, United States 73-73_146 Yikeun Chang, Korea 74-73_147 Brandon Stone, South Africa 72-75_147 Liam Johnston, Scotland 73-74_147 Deyen Lawson, Australia 75-72_147 Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 72-75_147 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 74-73_147 Ben Evans, England 75-72_147 Ewin Ferguson, Scotland 73-75_148 Peter Hanson, Sweden 73-75_148 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 75-73_148 Jack Senior, England 70-78_148 Max Schmitt, Germany 69-80_149 Benedict Staben, Germany 75-74_149 Graeme Storm, England 73-76_149 Oliver Fisher, England 76-73_149 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 75-75_150 Joel Stalter, France 72-78_150 Hugo Leon, China 74-76_150 Alex Cejka, Germany 70-80_150 Jake Mcleod, Australia 74-77_151 Elvis Smylie, Australia 76-75_151 Julian Suri, United States 81-71_152 Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 75-77_152 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 75-77_152 Ross McGowan, England 72-80_152 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 80-73_153 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 78-76_154 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 77-79_156 Janne Kaske, Finland 69-88_157 Gavin Green, Malaysia 79-81_160 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 80-81_161 Disqualified, retired or withdrawn Andrea Pavan, Italy Haydn Porteous, South Africa Sebastian Heisele, Germany Angles Pep, Spain Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. 