Sydney, Australia, Enters its first full closure since early 2020





With an outbreak of the Delta variant spreading rapidly, Australian officials on Saturday introduced a two-week tight blockade across all of Sydney’s largest and regions around the nation’s largest city. The first complete blockade for the city of Sydney since early 2020 reflects a sudden increase in concern among officials in the state of New South Wales, who had hoped contact trackers and targeted isolation would be sufficient for keep the most sticky variant under control. Instead, after initially resisting a complete blockade, officials said Saturday that strict home-stay orders for the city were necessary because they had found several additional transmission chains around the city among people who had been contagious for days. . The virus, said New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, was simply moving rapidly through the population. Over the past 10 days, a herd that started with a limousine driver at the airport in Sydney, a city of five million, has grown to nearly 100 cases, with dozens more expected in the coming days.

We do not want to impose a burden unless we absolutely need to, Mrs. Berejiklian said at a news conference Saturday. Unfortunately, we have to do it. She said a shorter blockage would not be enough to regain control of the transmission, describing the Delta variant as spreading much faster than other types of coronavirus. If you do not stay one step ahead of this virus, it can very easily get out of control, she said. Starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, people throughout the Sydney metropolitan area will be allowed to leave their homes just to exercise, seek medical attention, care for loved ones, buy food or to perform other essential activities. The connection is scheduled to end on July 9, but may be extended. Australia is one of many countries across the Asia-Pacific region that continue to struggle with coronavirus ups and downs, largely due to newer variants and a slower spread of vaccines, which have been in short supply outside the United States. , Europe and China. Health officials have demanded additional doses from the Australian federal government and demand for vaccines has skyrocketed after months of complacency. But most people in Sydney remain unvaccinated, and across the country, less than a quarter of Australians have received even one dose, according to the New York Times.

A particular concern in Sydney is an expensive hair salon that saw 900 clients while at least some employees were infectious and a seafood majority where a shipment driver came out positive after a few days of transporting fish across town.

